"Phenomenal"- The Voice fans react to Adam David and Carlos Santiago's head-turning Knockouts performance

The Voice season 27 episode 12, which was part three of the Knockouts, was released on April 14, 2025. The episode saw six pairs of contestants face off to find a place in the Playoffs round. While 12 contestants performed during the episode, six won and advanced to the Playoffs, while five were sent home. Additionally, one of the mentors stole one contestant.

Adam David and Carlos Santiago from Michael Bublé's team were in a neck-to-neck competition. While the former sang Allen Stone's Unaware by Allen Stone, Santiago sang Calum Scott's You Are the Reason. He also sang some of the song lyrics in Spanish, making his performance stand out.

It was a tough decision for all the judges as they praised Adam and Carlos' performances. Eventually, however, Michael, their mentor, chose Adam. He added that while Carlos was "unbelievable," Adam had a richness to his voice.

Fans of The Voice who watched the episode took to X to share their thoughts on the performances. While some said that both the contestants were "phenomenal," others praised Adam for his performance.

"This is a tough one. Adam and Carlos really were phenomenal," a fan said.

"Adam David is moving on to the live playoffs," said another.

"Please don't come at me... I was considering Adam at first, and if he make it through then I'm actually fine with it. So much grit in his performance in a good way," added a third.

"After Adam and Carlos's knockout performance, I have come to a conclusion that I think Carlos might make it through. Eye examined every part of it and it seems pretty clear, but its STILL my opinion so....," commented another.

Fans of The Voice also praised Carlos and acknowledged that the decision Michael had to make was a tough one. Some fans called Carlos "Mr. Smooth" because of his voice, which others stated was "tender & emotional."

"Carlos Santiago was tender & emotional, nice switch into Spanish (where his vocal was even warmer & rounded). His tone is so pleasing to my ear: pointed at the top while full thru to the bottom. So sweet. Tryna make me cry," an X user wrote.

"Adam David riding the groove, strumming the guitar. This felt smooth & rustic. He was leaning into the gruff then threw that guitar back and blasted into testimony. The top notes were roughubut controlled. Nice," another user wrote.

"Whewwww Adam David did that," commented one.

"Carlos aka Mr smooth!" wrote one.

Adam and Carlos's performances and the judges' comments on The Voice season 27, episode 12

In the latest episode of The Voice, mentor Michael Bublé said that he paired Adam and Carlos because of their "beautiful voices" despite their differing genres. After their performances, Michael said that Carlos sounded unbelievable, but added that he heard a character sound from Adam. He stated that both their voices were good, but the win went to Adam because of the "dexterity and power" in his performance, which would work for live shows.

John Legend said that he was very impressed with Carlos's emotional performance and acknowledged Adam's growl in his falsetto. Adam Levine also praised the same falsetto and added that he liked how the contestant could scream in his falsetto, and noted that Carlos's performance was great.

Kelsea Bellerini compared Adam to Gavin DeGraw while telling Carlos that it felt like he was singing to one person. All the judges' collective remarks helped Michael make the tough call, and he let Adam stay, eliminating Carlos.

For more updates on The Voice season 27, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @nbcthevoice.

