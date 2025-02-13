“QUEEN”— The Challenge: All Stars fans react to KellyAnne clashing with Frank online

Episode 3 of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 was released on February 12. In the episode, tensions worsened between rivals and partners Sylvia and Kelly Ann, while Adam came down with the flu, which put his partner, Steve, at risk of the illness.

In the episode, KellyAnn detested Turbo's participation because she was scared of him giving his illness to everyone, and according to her, he did. Frank called her out for the same. So, in an Instagram live released after the episode, on Frank's channel, KellyAnn gave reasons for her frustration and said how Frank's opinion about her wasn't true.

She said she wasn't rude for knowing she and her team would get sick because of Turbo. She also added that she thought it was unfair for boy-boy teams to compete in physical challenges against girl-girl teams. She stated it was her opinion, so Frank "shaming" her for it wasn't appropriate. Fans of The Challenge: All Stars came to X to react to the same.

"KA fears no one. QUEEN," a fan said.

"I’m enjoying turbo this season however I do agree with KellyAnne they should NOT have allowed him to immediately come in if he was sick and now that we know everyone else got it too and Adam’s was shown in tonight’s episode Turbo shouldn’t have been allowed in immediately," said another.

"And to think of all the ppl that wanted this pos back on here. He ain’t changed one bit. Still just a despicable human being," commented one.

"Kellyanne clocking everybody that crosses her and I’m here for it," wrote one.

Some fans of The Challenge: All Stars commented on KellyAnn's food requirements, another reason for her frustration in the episode.

"If they can change an entire eating challenge to vegan for Tori, they can get Kelly-Anne some damn gluten-free bread!" another wrote.

"Didn’t that happen to Arissa where she had a strict diet/food intolerance and they didn’t have food for her?" commented one.

"Frank is such a d**khead. He always acts holier than thou, but we all remember what a genuinely awful person he is," added another.

"Ugh yeah Frank can f**k off," said one.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 fame Frank and KellyAnne's online clash

On their Instagram Live, KellyAnn brought up Frank's comment about her being rude to The Challenge: All Stars production. She argued that the only time she might've been rude to them was when she asked them not to bring a sick Turbo amidst them because he could get them all sick. He eventually did make everyone in the house sick.

She added that the other thing that frustrated her was them having to compete in physical challenges against only men's teams. She said she didn't agree with people who said that the puzzles at the end of the game were equalizers for the disparity, because the women's teams weren't even making it there. She said those things bothered her, so she was voicing them and not being rude to the production.

Frank then added that it wasn't his intention to hurt KellyAnn's feelings and those weren't the only things for which he was calling her out. He mentioned how she asked for gluten-free food from The Challenge: All Stars production, gave his example, and stated that he didn't eat meat but was compromising for the sake of the game. KellyAnn replied:

"My gluten intolerance, my autoimmune disease, it's not a choice dog...and I'm not gonna feel shamed by it"

Frank argued that he wasn't the only one who thought the same about KellyAnn asking for the special type of food, to which she quipped that she didn't care what others thought when it came to her health issues.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 come out on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

