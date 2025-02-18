“Real villain”- Love Island: All Stars fans blame Liv for Luca and Grace’s loss

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 finale aired on February 18, with Gabby and Casey winning the £50,000 prize. Grace and Luca placed second, Ekin and Curtis third, Catherine and Omar fourth, and Elma and Sammy fifth.

A day before the finale, ex-contestants returned to vote out a couple. Olivia voted for Grace and Luca, claiming she saw Grace's DMs saying she would do anything to win.

The statement alleged that Grace wasn't there to find genuine love, but to win. Grace immediately detested what Liv said and demanded to see the messages Liv was talking about because according to her, there were no such messages.

Liv remained firm on her accusation even in the finale episode but failed to bring the receipts of the accusing texts. This made Love Island: All Stars fans think that there were no such texts and Liv made up the rumor to blackball Grace and Luca's win.

"Liv being Casey’s close friend and securing a win for him….a real villain not a pretend one I’m SCREAMING," a fan said.

"Crying bc Liv really messed it up for Grace and Luca," said another.

"Liv is a G. She caused absolute mayhem completely destroyed Grace's win," added a third.

"Maybe if Liv didn’t do that last exposé, Luca and Grace would have won," wrote one.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars pointed out that Liv was Casey's friend, which was her motive to stop Grace and Luca from winning.

"Casey being Liv’s “emergency contact” and then sabotaging Grace and Luca just before the final makes sense now. Rigged," an X user wrote.

"This is such a pisstake.. the whole Liv/Samie and Ella thing split votes between Grace and Ekin-Su and we ended up with Casey and Gabby what even?? I'd rather have had either Ekin or Grace win it but Casey??? Zero sense," wrote another.

"Gabby and Casey won on a lie. Well done. I hope Olivia and Sammy don’t start crying on their instas when they get the hate that’s coming their way for being a pair of bitter old witches!" commented one.

"This Love Island season has just shown us how powerful dumped islanders are….. Olivia and Samie just ruined Grace and Luca’s chances of winning … LMAO…..," another wrote.

The exchange between Liv and Grace on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 36

Maya Jama, the host for the Love Island: All Stars finale, went to Liv's table and asked her if she brought the receipts for her accusation. By receipts, Maya meant the screenshots of Grace's text messages that prove that she said that she would do anything to secure the win.

Liv replied:

"I've seen them. I've said what I said, you know me, I'm very straight-talking, and straight to the point, but I honestly wish them the best."

Maya then turned to Grace and asked her if there was anything she wanted to say to Liv in response and Grace did. She said she was "very straight-talking" also and there were no receipts yet she couldn't wait to see them. The live crowd cheered loudly at Grace's response, showing their support for her. Luca, standing right behind Grace, also cheered for her.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 fame Grace, Luca, and Olivia can follow the stars on their official Instagram accounts- @gracexrosa, @lucabish, and @livhawkinss.

