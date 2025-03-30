"Really unromantic"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Dave and Jamie's Final Vows Ceremony  

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired part one of its finale on Sunday, March 30, 2025, on Channel 9. One of the couples whose final vows were played out during the segment was Dave and Jamie.

As the two exchanged their vows, they reflected upon the ups and downs of their journeys together. Dave recalled Jamie professing her love for him six weeks after being married and said he was overwhelmed and not ready to say it back. However, at the ceremony, he told her he wanted to leave with her and start their life together.

Jamie told Dave that he made her feel "safe" and "understood." However, she also expressed being unsure and noted that she wasn't sure if she would wait and see if he could "get there." Despite her reservations, Jamie said she wasn't ready to let go of him and wanted to continue their relationship outside the show.

Fans reacted to the couple's final vows ceremony online. While some congratulated the couple, others had differing views. One person wrote on X:

"Jamie and Dave, that was a really unromantic final vow ceremony. “We did it, how good”"

"Jamie improvised the last couple of lines only because Dave chose to be with her. She was ready to leave," a fan commented.

"f*cking hell Jamie, you're not supposed to be narrating the history of the world, wrap it up matey," a tweet read.

Fans reacted to Jamie and Dave's decision to leave the show together:

"I was hoping Jamie would push him into the water at least it wouldn’t be snoozefest," a person wrote.

"Can anyone else tell Dave is BS’ing? He just doesn’t look into this or genuinely wanting a future with Jamie?" a fan commented.

"Jamie’s vows weren’t happy. Its already over," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Jamie, we watched it all happen. We don’t need a recap. GET THERE!" a person wrote.

"Ok we don’t need to summarise the whole three months. Skip to the end Jamie," a fan commented.

"I choose us"— Dave expresses wanting to leave the show with Jamie during his vows in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale

In part one of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale, Jamie and Dave met at the altar as they reflected upon their journey together. Dave read out his vows first and told Jamie that his heart skipped a beat when he saw her walking down the aisle.

He said she was a "firecracker packed into the smallest, most perfect package" and that he knew from the first moment that their time together would be "unforgettable." The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 male cast member recalled Jamie telling him she loved him. Dave said that she said it six weeks into their marriage and that he wasn't ready to say it back.

He added that he had promised that he would "show up no matter what" and he had done his best to live up to that promise. The MAFS Australia participant noted that Jamie had become one of the closest people in his life and admitted that he came on the show looking for someone long-lasting.

"So today, I choose us. Let's give this a real shot," Dave said.

Jamie read out her final vows during the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode and told him that she came on the show hoping to find her "person." She added that she wanted to break old cycles and find a "good guy" who would value her.

She recalled their early days in the experiment and said there was a natural connection and he made her feel safe, understood, and free to her "full, loud self." The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star added that Dave had been patient with her and made her life better by being in it.

Jamie also recalled their issues during Feedback week and said that it made her feel blindsided and question their relationship. However, she said they were able to find their way back to each other.

Jamie also noted that she wanted to continue her and Dave's relationship outside the experiment, and the two walked away together and happy.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reacted to the couple's final vows and were divided by them.

Fans can watch Jamie and Dave's final vows by streaming the episode on 9Now.

