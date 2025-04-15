“Rollercoaster ride of emotions”- The Voice fans react to Olivia Kuper Harris’ head-turning Knockouts performance

The Voice season 27 released episode 11, which was also the second part of the Knockouts, on April 14, 2025. The episode saw six pairs of contestants facing off against each other. Of the 12 contestants, six made their way to the Playoffs, while five were eliminated, and one was stolen.

John Legend's team member Olivia Kuper Harris sang Donna Summer's Last Dance when she competed against Jacqueline George who sang Too Little, Too Late by JoJo. The two contestants had a fierce Knockouts competition, which Olivia won, and Jacqueline was sent home.

While John complimented the clarity in Jacqueline's notes, he said Olivia gave a confident performance, which was beautiful throughout. The other judges, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé, also appreciated their performances. However, Olivia's song struck a special chord with both the judges and the audience.

Fans of The Voice took to X to react to Olivia's performance with many stating that she had a "star quality," as others expressed joy about her going into the Playoffs.

"Olivia Kuper on the keys, Last Dance, with those little swells, tender murmurs, slinky and silky. She plays with the melody with such luscious, interesting choices. This was a rollercoaster ride of emotions," a fan said.

"I love everything Olivia sings! Plus she’s got the moves, not just the voice! Star quality! So glad she’s going through," said another.

"Olivia Kuper Harris is moving on to the live playoffs," added a third.

"Still happy for Olivia Kuper!!" commented the other.

Fans of The Voice appreciated parts of Olivia's performance as some said that the competition was "too close of a call."

"Olivia really brought her A game. I heard cracks in Jaclyn. Olivia for the win!" an X user wrote.

"After Jacquelyn and Olivia Kuper's Knockout performances... ik Olivia might be going through, but in my heart, I do want to say jacquelyn deserves to go through. ACTUALLY it's too close of a call," another X user wrote.

"Olivia doing some job with the Donna Summer classic 'Last Dance,'" commented one.

"Olivia Kuper is ready to be a star," stated another.

Olivia's performance and the judges' comments in The Voice season 27, episode 11

For the Knockouts, John decided to pair the "sultry" Olivia with the "piercing" Jacqueline. Olivia performed her own rendition of the song and played the keyboard while singing it. After their The Voice performances, John said that the latter's soprano was "effortless" and said that she performed with "clarity and beauty."

Acknowledging Olivia's performance, John noted that she knew when to be sultry and exactly when to have fun with it. He also mentioned that he was initially worried about Olivia's song choice, but she took all his worries away. He picked her as the winner because he thought she had more "style and control."

Adam Levin thought that Jacqueline's high note at the end of her song was wild, while Olivia blew away his expectations. Kelsea Ballerini said that she liked Jacqueline's song choice and called Olivia's performance strong.

Michael Bublé called Jacqueline a Disney princess because she had sweetness and youth in her voice. As for Olivia, Bublé said she was like Celine Dion and added that he felt like both she and Jacqueline gave great performances. Their Knockout concluded with John choosing Olivia, sending Jacqueline home.

For more updates on The Voice season 27, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @nbcthevoice.

