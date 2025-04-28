“Screams too much”- American Idol fans divided over Kolbi Jordan’s performance of a Marvin Gaye song

American Idol season 23 episode 12 was released on April 28. The episode saw the top 14 contestants of the season performing to advance to the top 12. All the contestants followed the common theme of performing songs from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.

The judges of the season, including the American Idol-alum-turned judge Carrie Underwood, the past master Lionel Richie, and the award-winning country artist Luke Bryan, gave their judgments about each of the 14 performers.

Kolbi Jordan was one of them. She chose to sing You're All I Need to Get By by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell.

Fans on X reacted to her performance:

"Kolbi screams too much, no thanks," a fan said.

"Not feeling this from Kolbi #americanidol I think they set her up," said another fan.

"American Idol fact check: Kelly sang this on season one. Kolbi is great, but so many runs …simplify, but again, that’s just me," added a third.

"I wish someone would advise Kolbi on just singing a song straight, you don't need ALL the runs and extra adlibs. This song in particular, when you sing it straight, it just sounds better," wrote another.

Some of the other American Idol fans loved Kolbi's performance and came to praise it on X.

"I think that was one of Kolbi’s best performances. Loved that and how she also got away from the mic stand. Very good song choice!" an X user wrote.

"Ok, Kolbi, YOU CAN SING girl -- we already KNEW that -- you didn't need 1,001 runs, but the confidence/personality was top tier," another user wrote.

"Kolbi = seasoned. Knows how to work a song and knows how to make the song show her off," commented one.

"That was an incredible performance by Kolbi Jordan," stated another.

Kolbi Jordan's performance and what the judges had to say about it in the American Idol season 23 episode 12

The 26-year-old Kolbi Jordan from Tulsa, Oklahoma, chose the R&B soul song You're All I Need to Get By by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. On a night when her mother was in the audience, her rendition was appreciated by the live audience and the judges.

Carrie Underwood, the American Idol star, said that she knew she was going to be mad at America no matter what happened that night because they had so much talent on the show. Lionel Richie called her performance amazing and urged everybody to vote. Luke appreciated her aura and her stage presence as he said:

"Your whole aura was like, 'I'm here. I've arrived.'

He also called her performance a "sensory overload". At the end of the episode, it was revealed that her performance on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame theme got her into the top 12.

Fans of American Idol season 23 can follow Kolbi Jordan on her official Instagram account, @kolbijordan, for more updates on her life and performances.

