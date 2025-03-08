"Shameless"— Love is Blind fans react to Virginia's revelation about Devin hiding a "check for a wedding present"

In Love is Blind season 8 finale, Devin and Virginia made it to the aisle but walked away from the experiment as singles. The latter didn't feel ready to get married and apologized profusely about the same. However, later in the episode, she revealed why she didn't want to get married, including their difference in politics.

However, there was another thing the bride received, she said that the couple received a check for a wedding gift but Devin kept it from her. Fans online reacted to Virginia's revelation online and criticized Devin for keeping money from her. One person wrote on X:

"Wait LMFAOOOOOOOO Devin pocketed money that was a wedding gift without telling Virginia???? Omg he's so dusty and shameless."

Netizens react to Virginia's revelation about Devin (Image via X/@chichibites_)

"i knew Devin was shady but getting a check as a wedding gift and not saying anything to your partner is f*cking wild," a fan commented.

"So Devin received a check as a wedding gift and didn't say anything about it to Virgina?! Hmm I hope that person voided that check cause I feel he would lowkey try to cash it after the wedding lol," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 said that something had always felt off about Devin:

"Something was always off with Devin and Virginia for me. Other than the obvious, he always sounded like he needed to clear his throat and she acted like AI, just nodding and baby voice. Not surprised he hid gift money & she was paying for everything," a person wrote.

"Awkward moment when Virginia talked about Devin keeping the wedding gift check from her! In 6 weeks, EVERY single little thing counts. I’d have said “no” too," a fan commented.

"Not Devin receiving a check as a wedding gift and NOT telling Virginia! So happy she chose herself," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"Devin stole their wedding gift and asked do you vote with your faith in mind that’s such a red flag dear lord. Ben was just clueless because surely you having zero opinion on the equality of minorities would throw her off like come on," a person wrote.

"Devin moving like that with that check is precisely why Virginia wanted the prenup," a fan commented.

Love is Blind season 8 star Virginia details her reasons for not wanting to marry Devin

In Love is Blind season 8 finale, Virginia told Devin that she couldn't marry him. As the two parted ways, the female cast member apologized to her friends and family who assured her that she had nothing to apologize for.

Later in the episode, the female cast member went into details about her decision to say no in a confessional. Virginia said she felt sad and "really bad" about hurting Devin and his family. She added that she believed that she wanted to protect the Love is Blind season 8 star a lot during their time together.

"It was important for me to protect Devin," she added.

The Love is Blind season 8 participant revealed there were topics he didn't want to discuss, including politics. Virginia added that there were certain things Devin didn't want her to "push on." She further said there were depths of their relationship they couldn't get to, including physical intimacy.

Virginia further said they should have been able to "be all the way there" before they decided if they wanted to get married. The Love is Blind season 8 cast member further revealed something that she found out through Devin's mother.

"Devin received a check for a wedding present," she said.

Virginia said she waited for Devin to bring it up but he didn't. This made her distrust him more.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on Virginia's revelation online and criticized Devin for keeping things from her.

Tune in on Sunday, March 9, 2025, to watch the reunion special of Love is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

