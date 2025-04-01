"Slow and steady wins"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Rhi and Jeff's Final Vows Ceremony 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired its season finale, featuring the final vows ceremony this week on Sunday and Monday. The finale was divided into two parts and saw Rhi and Jeff become the only couple who walked away married in Monday's episode.

The two recited their vows to one another and accepted each other and walked away with their "fairytale ending." Fans reacted to the couple's vows online and celebrated their relationship. One person wrote on X:

"Jeff and Rhi are the epitome of slow and steady wins the race (and actually getting matched properly)."

"Jeff and Rhi were my it couple this season on #MAFSAU. They had a history of previously dating each other but both have grown so much during the experiment. Hope there still going strong," a fan commented.

"It's weird to me how none of these couples can just come out and say: "Yep, we're madly in love!" Even Jeff and Rhi only go as far as saying they're *falling* in love. Me, I'd have either fallen hook, line and sinker from about week 3, or it would have been a fizzer!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on the couple's vows:

"Every woman in Australia swooning after Jeff’s vowels. Rhi Rhi so damn cute," a person wrote.

"Jeff and Rhi - the way my eyes watered at how beautiful that was. Perfection," a fan commented.

"Jeff and Rhi worked because they didn’t have ridiculous expectations and they trusted each other. And they are normal," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Beautiful speeches from Jeff & Rhi Hands down the Best Couple," a person wrote.

"Yay! We have a success story! Well done Rhi & Jeff. (We all know Adwhina/Neanderthal & Jamie/Dave aren’t the real deal)," a fan commented.

"I'm falling in love with you"— Rhi expresses her feelings towards Jeff during Married at First Sight Australia season 12's Final Vows Ceremony

During Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 38, Jeff and Rhi met during the Final Vows Ceremony after spending time apart. Ahead of the ceremony, both of them expressed being certain about the outcome and said they knew they were going to leave together.

As part of Jeff's vows, the male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star recalled seeing her on their wedding day and knew she was just as shocked as he was to find out that they were going to marry people they knew in the past.

He said that the experts gave them tasks that helped them open up. Jeff further said that they shared things they didn't tell many people and noted that he started to see her differently during the process. Jeff added that when she expressed her feelings to him, it gave him reassurance and confidence, and he began picturing their future together. He said that he was falling in love with her and said she was "it" for him.

Rhi also expressed her love for her husband during the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale and said that she was initially disappointed that she didn't get the opportunity to experience the marrying someone at first sight.

However, she was proud of how they progressed and went from being friends to romantic partners. She said that Jeff never gave her a reason to doubt him and she was certain he was "worth it." Rhi promised to support him and said that while she had never been in love before, she knew there was something different about him.

"And right now, I can say I'm falling in love with you," Rhi said.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on the couple's final vows ceremony and celebrated their chemistry.

MAFS Australia season 12 finale can be streamed on 9Now.

