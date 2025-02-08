"So disappointed"— Love Island: All Stars fans term Elma a "bully" for not letting Sammy apologize to Ekin

Love Island: All Stars season 2's latest episode saw Elma and Ekin at odds after the Pie challenge. Sammy smashed a pie at Ekin-Su's face for kissing him in a previous challenge, however, he wanted to apologize to her after the task.

As he hugged Ekin and said he was sorry, Elma told him not to apologize and said he had every right to "pie her." Ekin was upset by her friend's behavior and cried in Tina's arms. Fans of the reality show commented on Elma's behavior online and called her a "bully." One person wrote on X:

"She's is a bully so disappointed."

"elma has such a nasty spirit and bad attitude. she’s supposed to be ekin’s friend and her rushing to scream to sammy that he shouldn’t apologize to her is so gross of her," a fan commented.

"Is it just me who thinks the favourite girl thing's gone into Elma's head. Look at her going on about Sammy apologising to Ekin & picking an argument with Curtis & all for what," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called Elma's behavior "annoying":

Elma is annoying. Is she saying that because Ekin kissed Sammy? They’re swapping stds in that villa like it’s candy but you’re getting mad over a stupid little peck???? GET A GRIP YOURE ON LOVE ISLAND!!!!" a person wrote.

"Elma is a weirdo… please never vote her best girl again. Sammy was literally trying to hug it out and so the mature thing like they’re all living in a villa together and Elma is going off on Sammy? Are you well??" a fan commented.

"Why is Elma so childish? Like is this babe not 32 or 33 years old?? Sammy gave a quick apology and like let’s hug it out to Ekin for the pie and Elma pipes up like no no don’t do that! Like it’s just too much now. Sammy was doing the mature thing," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 also called Elma a "loser" for the way she acted with Ekin.

"Elma is a loser for how she’s acting with Ekin, the girl has apologised and taken accountability for giving Sammy a peck in a game, get over it," a person wrote.

"Elma has a very nasty jealousy streak, It isn’t about Sammy going ‘back on the pie’ it’s about her being jealous that he said sorry to Ekin. Very weird behaviour from a women of her age," a fan commented.

"She was f*cking muggy babe"— Elma tells Sammy not to apologize to Ekin in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In the latest episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2, Sammy approached Ekin-Su and apologized for smashing a pie on her face. As he and the islander hugged, Elma told him not to apologize and asked him what he did that required an apology.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 star said he was trying to be polite and Elma said he had "every right" to pie Ekin-Su.

"She was f*cking muggy, babe, stand your ground," Elma responded.

As the two walked away, Ekin told Sammy she appreciated his apology and discussed Elma's behavior with Tina. She told the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander that she didn't get why Elma was acting the way she was and said she would never say that to someone.

Tina agreed that it was "unnecessary," and told Ekin she loved her. She noticed that the female cast member was beginning to try and hug her. Tina assured Ekin that she didn't deserve how Elma acted. Recalling why Elma was upset with Ekin, Tina said the islander had made a mistake and owned up to it.

"Also, it's a fricking game. For God's sake, you pecked him (Sammy.) It's really not that deep," Tina said.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Elma telling Sammy not to apologize to Ekin-Su and termed her a bully online.

Tune in on Sunday to watch Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 27 on ITV.

