"So rigged" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Casey and Gabby's win

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released its finale on February 17, 2025. Five couples — Luca and Grace, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Gabby and Casey, Elma and Sammy, Catherine, and Omar — entered the last leg of the series, hoping to walk away with the winner's crown. However, it was Casey and Gabby who clinched the winner's title and the £50,000 cash prize, having received the majority votes.

Ad

Casey and Gabby won the series defeating Luca and Grace, who finished in second place. Ekin-Su and Curtis came in third place, whereas Catherine and Omar, and Elma and Sammy came in fourth and fifth respectively.

Before Maya Jama, the show's host announced the results, last year's winners, Tom Clare and Molly Smith joined the event via video call to wish them luck, confirming that they could not wait to go on double dates after they returned home.

Ad

Trending

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Casey and Gabby's win. While most were surprised by the outcome, others disagreed with it.

A Love Island: All Stars season 2 fan reacts to Casey and Gabby's win (Image via X/@JuliusUtd_)

"WTFF ain’t no way Gabby and Casey won so rigged ffs," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Im conviced the producers rigged casey to win so he doesnt come back again," another fan commented.

"Just delete this whole all star series cuz Wdym gabby and Casey won???!! This is acc a joke," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans were unhappy with the outcome, claiming Gabby and Casey did not deserve to win.

"did you not hear the shout for Luca and Grace?? Sooo much louder than Gabby and Casey, it’s a fix," a user reacted.

Ad

"The Uk should never be allowed to vote for nth ever again. Casey and Gabby over Ekin and Curtis??? Crazy," a person commented.

"Seriously though, who was voting for Gabby and Casey??? I’ve not seen a single fan of theirs all season like…?" another fan wrote.

"It’s rigged, RIGGEDY RIGG RIGGED it’s bulls**t, tell me who actually voted for them? Because not once have I seen ANYONE vote for Casey and Gabby," one user posted.

Ad

In contrast, some Love Island: All Stars fans celebrated Casey and Gabby's victory.

"SO HAPPY GABBY AND CASEY WON ALL STARS OH EM GEEEE GABBY DESERVES IT SO MUCH," a person reacted.

"I'm happy Gabby and Casey won. At least my faves ended up as runners up and those who smear campaigned Grace the whole week didn't win," another netizen commented.

Ad

"I absolutely adore her" — Love Island: All Stars alum Casey reflects on his relationship with Gabby

Ad

After Gabby and Casey made it to the top two, alongside Luca and Grace, Maya sat them down to hear their thoughts on their relationship and Love Island: All Stars' journey. While reflecting on his connection with Gabby, Casey said:

"I absolutely adore her, like, she's just blown me off my socks since I've come in here. Is that a saying? I don't even know. But I just haven't found my connection before in here and as soon as that first conversation I had with her it was just game over for me."

Ad

Gabby echoed a similar sentiment, saying she was "grateful" to have found Casey inside the villa after being stuck in a "weird situation" coupled up with her ex-partner, Marcel. The Love Island: All Stars alum, however, was glad she got the opportunity to reconcile with Marcel which she admitted she never thought would happen.

Ad

Casey then spoke about his experience in the villa, saying he had the time of his life. Season 2 of All Stars marked his third appearance, following his first appearance in season 9 of Love Island UK and his second in season 1 of All Stars. He described the journey as "crazy" since equations with fellow islanders changed every second.

Soon after, Maya revealed the winners, surprising Casey and Gabby. Their co-stars cheered and applauded for them while Maya stated the show would return soon with a summer series.

Ad

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream exclusively on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback