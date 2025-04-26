"So trash"— Love After Lockup fans react to Brooke wanting JK to miss curfew to meet her kids

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6 started with the continuation of Brooke and JK getting into an argument over the latter's curfew. With less than an hour to go till JK had to get to the house, the two argued over him not meeting Brooke's kids like he had promised.

Ad

Brooke told him that he was pissing her off while JK insisted that he couldn't miss curfew just a day after he got out of jail. Brooke told him she wasn't going to miss out on seeing her kids and also noted that he had promised he would meet them.

The two got into an argument as JK tried to get his girlfriend to drive him to the house.

Fans online reacted to Brooke's and JK's argument and were critical of Brooke wanting JK to miss curfew. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Brooke is so trash. She’s immature and JK is definitely going back to prison if he stays with her."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"with that time extension she NEVER mentioned going to see the boys...until he mentions going to see his mimi. Brooke don't give af about her own kids!!! HORRIBLE," a fan commented.

"The fact Brooke did all that carrying on about JK not seeing her kids but instead of going home to her kids she walked back in the house with the toothless bandit that just called her all kinds of b*tches," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 called Broke "insane":

"Brooke is insane. She’s selfish. And if she cared about her boys, she should have just dropped him off," a person wrote.

"Brooke don’t nobody care about your rugrats! They can go another day without seeing them him! Now, I don’t agree with JK calling her the b word!" a fan commented.

Ad

"I’m not for calling women out their name but Brooke deserved that one for still carrying on about her kids who don’t know this man over HIS grandma and HIS parole," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"This is uncalled for Brooke. You're completely wrong for what you attempted. Now you straighten yourself out Brooke. And stop this foolishness," a person wrote.

Ad

"JK is definitely abusive! He definitely seems like the type to hit women. Brooke has every right to be upset. Why is Kathy getting so involved in their argument?" a fan commented.

JK and Brooke's argument escalates as insults are hurled both ways in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6

Ad

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6, Brooke and JK got into an argument over the latter's curfew. With only an hour to go before JK had to reach home, Brooke reminded him that he had told her he would meet her kids that day.

As the argument escalated, the male Love After Lockup season 6 cast member got out of the car and called his cousin to pick him up. Meanwhile, Brooke called her mother to tell her about her argument with JK.

Ad

Her mother asked her when she would pick up her children since she had told her she would come by that day, and Brooke told her she didn't know.

Meanwhile, JK told his cousin he had just gotten out of prison and didn't want to go back because of a "stupid a** b*tch." He asked Brooke if she was going to take him home, and the latter showed him her middle finger.

Ad

"F*ck you," JK shot back.

He asked her what he was supposed to do and told her that he needed to take her home. Brooke told the cameras that the Love After Lockup season 6 cast member needed to learn how to keep his word as the two continued to abuse each other in the car.

Fans online reacted to Brooke insisting that JK miss curfew to meet her kids and were critical of her behavior.

Ad

Episodes of Love After Lockup season 6 air every Friday at 8 pm ET on WeTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More