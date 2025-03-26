"Terrible person" — Married at First Sight fans react to Madison revealing she moved in with David

Married at First Sight released a Where Are They Now? episode on March 25, 2025. The segment saw Madison reveal to her father, Mark, that she had moved in with her partner, David. It was the first time Mark met with David after the cheating scandal involving Michelle and Allen. While Madison hoped her father would accept and respect her decision, he believed the move was "premature."

While sharing his opinion in a private interview, Mark said:

"That was a little shocking. It's premature but the heart wants what it wants, and if you know, you know."

The Where Are They Now? segment saw David arrange an evening out with his parents and partner, Madison. While he looked forward to enjoying some quality time with his near and dear ones, along for the ride came Madison's father. Consequently, Madison decided to make the most out of the situation and reveal the major life update to her him.

Later in the Married at First Sight episode, Mark had a private conversation with David for the first time and sought his blessing so they could take their relationship to the next stage and get married.

Married at First Sight fans on X criticized Madison for breaking the news to her father so suddenly. While some claimed Mark was not supportive of their relationship, others called him out for not disapproving of their move-in.

A Married at First Sight fan reacts to Madison's revelation (Image via X/@mymy13)

"Madison is a terrible person, why would she blurt that out to her dad like that...." a fan wrote.

"Can’t spring a “we live together now” on your pops in front of people," another fan commented.

"Madison's Dad is too cool about this..." a netizen tweeted.

Many Married at First Sight fans disapproved of Madison and David living together.

"That’s how Madison’s dad learned how David moved in with her???" a user reacted.

"Madison and Emem have a lot in common. Both had dusty dudes move in with them when their first marriage didn’t work out," a person commented.

"Madison’s dad lowkey p*ssed that David moved in. He smells bum too. He just enables Madison," another fan wrote.

"Madison’s Dad does not want her with David," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight fans said:

"Michelle looks GOODT!!!! 9 years older that that lying a** bih.. and David bum a** just moved from his mama house to Madison bird brain a** like yay i got a winner lmao," a person reacted.

"Madison’s dad is a weirdo. What man is fine with a man moving in with his daughter ?" another netizen commented.

"You want to hear the affirmation" — Married at First Sight alum David admits feeling "nervous" about meeting Madison's father

Before Mark, the "silver fox," arrived, David took to a confessional to express his feelings. It was the first time he would meet Madison's father since he and Madison had gotten together.

"I'm a little nervous. It's the pops. That is your woman's father and you always want acceptance and you want to hear the affirmation that he has about our love," he said.

During their one-on-one conversation, the Married at First Sight star started by thanking Mark for "being an amazing father" to Madison. He then confessed that Madison was the woman of his dreams and the person he wished had walked down the aisle the first time. However, David believed everything happened for a reason.

David was initially paired with Michelle, and Madison with Allen. However, as the season unfolded, David and Madison developed feelings for one another and decided to end their original marriages to pursue their new spark.

David informed Mark that he and Madison had discussed marriage and would need his blessing to proceed. Mark revealed he supported their relationship, pleasantly surprising the Married at First Sight star.

"She obviously looked at you and knew that something was right there. I'm so happy that Madison has finally found somebody who she is comfortable with and happy. You are a fantastic man. I think you are the perfect mix for her," Mark added.

David stated he was excited to see both families coincide and be "one big giant family drinking, playing darts, and real love."

Married at First Sight is now streaming on Lifetime.

