The Ultimatum: South Africa wrapped up the Netflix social experiment that premiered on May 10, 2024. During the latest episode, the reunion special, which premiered on May 24, 2024 fans saw Lebo and Nolla break up for the second time on air.

The two previously broke up after Nolla cheated on his girlfriend with Ruth during the experiment, which led to their break up and the couple leaving the show early. During the reunion special, the couple revealed that they had gotten back together after the show but Lebo broke up with him once again on air.

Isaac cheered and Aiden clapped for his on-screen partner and friend, Lebo.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and praised the male cast members for being good friends to The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member.

"Thank you Issac and Aiden #TheUltimatumSA," a fan wrote on X.

"I am so proud of Lebo. This queen thought long and hard. What kills me is Isaac's reaction and Aiden's soft clap #TheUltimatumSA," another fan wrote.

"Aiden and Isaac killed me so much when Lebo broke up with Nolla. They've been waiting for this moment #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

"The reactions when Lebo announced her break up to Nolla. Aiden clapping. Isaac not being able to contain himself. Lindile being confused #TheUltimatumSA," a fan wrote.

"I like this friendship between Lebo and Isaac, and Lebo and Aiden. I love that they are standing up for her #TheUltimatumSAReunion #TheUltimatumSA," a person wrote.

"Aiden is such a sweetheart. Also Isaac knew about Lebos plan?! He proceeds to read Nolla? "This is the reason why she is dumping you" #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

"Lebo and Nolla's break up made Isaac and Aiden so happy. If there was any champagne there, they would have popped it #TheUltimatumSA," a person wrote.

"Lebo breaking up with Nolla on stage 50 seconds after he said they were happy! And Isaac was the one who started the conversation. This is diabolical! Aiden is clapping?! #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

During The Ultimatum: South Africa's reunion special, the entire cast, including Lebo and Nolla, attended the segment. Lebo and Nolla broke up during the show.

As part of the show's format, the couples who entered the show swapped their partners for three weeks before returning to their original partners as they lived together in a trial marriage.

However, for Lebo and Nolla, the social experiment ended early as Nolla's partner on the show, Ruth, told Lebo that the two slept together multiple times. Despite leaving the Netflix show early, the two revealed that they had gotten back together.

Lebo said that The Ultimatum: South Africa star was able to convince her to give him another chance and Nolla added that they had been happier since the show.

As he said this, Isaac started laughing, which confused Nolla. He asked the latter why he was laughing and Isaac revealed that he and Lebo had developed a close friendship since the show and often spoke about her relationship with Nolla.

Isaac added that he knew that The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member was not happy and that she would never be happy with Nolla. Lebo said that Isaac was right and proceeded to break up with Nolla.

She told him that she didn't think she was in love with him anymore, which is why she was ending their relationship. Hearing the news, Isaac laughed and cheered and Aiden slow-clapped.

Episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa are available to stream on Netflix.