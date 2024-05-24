The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion — Recap and more details explored

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion episode was highly anticipated by fans eager for updates on the three engaged couples—Thabi and Genesis, Lindile and Sizakele, and Courtney and Aidan. Additionally, viewers were curious about the lives of the couples who didn't get engaged, namely Khanya and Nkateko, Ruth and Isaac, and Nolla and Lebo.

The reunion entailed many surprise elements, such as Nolla and Lebo's reconciliation after the show, Thabi and Genesis putting their engagement on a halt, and Khanya and Nkateko having a baby.

Additionally, Ruth disclosed that she was in a happy relationship with someone, while Isaac said he too was in the talking phase with a "pretty lady" and waiting to find out how it goes.

What went down on the reunion episode of The Ultimatum: South Africa?

Ruth and Isaac

In the reunion episode, Ruth revealed that she was in a long-distance relationship again and that she felt loved in the best way in this relationship. Meanwhile, Isaac shared that he too was in talks with someone, and they were still getting to know each other.

Ruth and Isaac (Image via Instagram/@netflixsa)

Despite their different paths, Ruth said she would always wish well for Isaac and hoped that the growth Isaac had after leaving The Ultimatum: South Africa would help him. In response, Isaac commended Ruth on her career and asked her to always remain her "wonderful" self.

Lebo and Nolla

Not many were expecting Lebo and Nolla to turn up after they left the show mid-season. But they still turned up, and together! That's right, Lebo revealed that she got back with her former boyfriend after the show ended because he convinced her that he was a changed man.

Nolla and Lebo (Image via Instagram/@netflixsa)

However, in a shocking turn of events, Lebo broke up with Nolla on The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion couch after she questioned her happiness in their relationship. This happened after she revealed she had been discussing her relationship with Isaac, who said Lebo wasn't really happy with her relationship.

Thabi and Genesis

One of the three couples to get engaged on the final episode of The Ultimatum: South Africa was Thabi and Genesis. However, when the host Salamina spotted no ring on Thabi's finger, she asked her what happened.

Genesis and Thabi (Image via Instagram/@netflixsa)

Thabi said that they had decided to put their engagement "on a halt" to fix all the damage the show had caused their relationship. Genesis added to that and said that another reason for Thabi not wearing a ring was that a black woman, traditionally, doesn't wear a ring until her man talks to her family.

Sizakele and Lindile

Sizakele started by thanking Thabi for making positive changes in her to-be husband. She said that if Lindile hadn't gone through the whole The Ultimatum: South Africa experience with Thabi, she and Lindile wouldn't have had the "beautiful" relationship they have now.

Sizakele and Lindile (Image via Instagram/@netflixsa)

When Salamina asked her how she felt about getting married now because, coming into the show, Siza had said that she wasn't yet ready for marriage. She said that marriage still made her nervous, but Lindile's surety of hers strengthened her belief in marriage. Lindile said they are looking to get married before the end of this year.

Khanya and Nkateko

After Nkateko gave a promise ring to Khanya in the final episode, she walked out on him because she was expecting an engagement ring. On the reunion episode, the two revealed that they had not only made up after falling apart at the end of the show but were now also the parents to a three-month-old son. They said they were working on their relationship before committing to marriage by going to a therapist.

Khanya and Nkateko (Image via Instagram/@netflixsa)

During the reunion, Khanya apologized to Siza for body-shaming her in their infamous fight, and the latter accepted her apology. Nkateko backed Khanya for her anger on the show and said she was under a lot of pressure because of the show, she doesn't act in that manner otherwise.

Courtney and Aidan

Aidan talked about his experience meeting Courtney's parents. He said they didn't give him an answer right away, they took a while, until finally, her dad shook Aidan's hand.

Courtney and Aidan (Image via Instagram/@netflixsa)

When Courtney was asked how she felt witnessing the moment on The Ultimatum: South Africa, she said that one always wants to make their parents proud and do the right thing, so when they said yes to Aidan, she felt relieved. Salamina then referred to Courtney's parents' worries about Aidan's job and asked him if he had found a job yet. He said yes, and everyone cheered.

The Ultimatum: South Africa, France, Queer Love, and Marry or Move On are all available for streaming on Netflix.