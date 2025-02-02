"That's childish" – Love Island: All Stars contestant Curtis Pritchard’s brother AJ criticizes Ekin-Su’s actions

Love Island: All Stars contestant Curtis Pritchard’s brother, AJ Pritchard, has spoken out about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu throwing a drink at Curtis during a heated argument. AJ, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, addressed the situation during a Q&A session on Instagram Live, on February 1, stating:

"But certain actions, like... that's childish."

The incident occurred after bombshell contestant Danielle Sellers chose to couple up with Curtis, leading to a confrontation between Ekin-Su and Curtis.

During the argument, Ekin-Su accused Curtis of misleading her and, in frustration, threw her drink in his direction before walking away. AJ, speaking alongside his girlfriend Zara Zoffany, emphasized that certain behaviors should not be tolerated on reality TV, regardless of the circumstances. He stated:

"Whatever heated debate you want to have, argument getting a bit heated, it's bad."

Love Island: All Stars: AJ Pritchard’s reaction to Ekin-Su’s actions

AJ Pritchard further discusses Ekin-Su’s behavior in Love Island: All Stars. Speaking on Instagram, he believed her actions were seemingly inappropriate. AJ said:

"I think if it was a scenario where it was a guy doing that to a girl, they would be removed from a TV show."

He acknowledged that the drink did not hit Curtis directly in the face but still considered it unacceptable. His girlfriend, Zara Zoffany, joined the discussion, calling the situation “lucky” because Ekin-Su’s drink mostly landed on Curtis’ legs. She stated:

"We might agree to disagree on this. I think if it went on him, then I would say it was bad, but because it was kind of just on his leg, on the floor…"

Following the altercation, reports by The Mirror on February 1, suggest that Love Island: All Stars producers issued a warning to Ekin-Su regarding her actions. However, the show will continue airing the fallout of the situation, with Curtis set to make a decision between Ekin-Su and Danielle in an upcoming episode.

What happened between Ekin-Su and Curtis?

The drama between Ekin-Su and Curtis unfolded after the latest recoupling on Love Island: All Stars. Danielle Sellers entered the villa as a bombshell contestant and chose to steal Curtis from Ekin-Su, leading to immediate tension between the former couple. Ekin-Su confronted Curtis, expressing her frustration:

"I wish you all the best with Danielle [....] I feel like I've been mugged off completely. I feel like everything you said was a lie."

As the argument escalated, Curtis admitted that he had not been "a thousand percent honest" with Ekin-Su. He acknowledged that he had reassured her about their relationship before Danielle’s arrival but later realized that he had spoken too soon. Curtis admitted:

"I should have never ever said we were closed off, so that's the first apology that I want to say to you."

Ekin-Su, however, was not convinced by his apology. She accused Curtis of leading her on and being dishonest, responding:

"Too f****** late, Curtis. The one thing I've been is loyal since day one, since I walked in here. My head hasn't swayed, I knew exactly what I wanted."

Curtis attempted to defend himself, explaining that Danielle’s arrival had "caught [him] off-guard." But Ekin-Su was not satisfied with his explanation, pressing him on why he had reassured her just hours before. The argument reached its peak when Ekin-Su shouted:

"B******t. I know what loyalty is, I know what being honest is and you f***ing don’t so f*** you, Curtis!"

She then threw her drink at him before storming away, leaving the other islanders in shock. With Curtis now faced with the decision to choose between Ekin-Su and Danielle, viewers are waiting to see how the situation unfolds in the next episode of Love Island: All Stars. Curtis’ last words in the episode suggested he was conflicted:

"This decision has been confusing for me. I didn't expect to be in this situation, but I am going to go with my heart and with my gut."

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

