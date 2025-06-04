“That’s fantastic!”- 1000-lb Sisters fans react to Tammy making it to 201 lbs

Episode 7 of 1000-lb Sisters was released on June 3. Titled I'm Going to Court - Fully Duck Out, it documented Amy and Brian attending their court hearing, where they found out that they wouldn't be going to jail because the judge accepted their plea.

The family also prepared for Tammy's skin removal surgery, which she had been waiting for a long time.

When they went to the doctor, he revealed that Tammy weighed 201 lbs. This was big news because she initially weighed 700 lbs, which she reduced to 238 lbs and then to 216 lbs, according to what she said in the episode.

Amy weighed 250 lbs, and Tammy was always heavier than her, so it was surprising to see her breaking her sister's record.

Fans of 1000-lb Sisters took to X to react to Tammy's weight loss.

"Omg 201! Dammmmm Tammy is gonna be smoking hot after this! She’s even got me beat! So so happy for her!" said another fan.

"Her smile when she found out she weighed 201 .. Tammy you did that !!!" added a third.

"Soooooooo proud of Tammy! She is down to 201 and once she loses all the extra skin she will lose a lot more," wrote another.

Some fans of 1000-lb Sisters pointed out the fact that after the skin removal surgery, Tammy would weigh in the range of 100 lbs.

"I can't believe Tammy is about to be in the 100's!! When this show started, we never thought she'd get it together!!! Thank you for proving us wrong!!!" an X user wrote.

"I'm so proud of Tammy!! She made it to almost be 100 pounds and came along way," another user wrote.

"In the 100's after lbs of skin removed!" commented one.

"Amy looks salty AF seeing that 201 for Tammy!" wrote another.

Tammy goes in for a skin removal surgery in 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 7

When Tammy, Amy, and Chris went to Dr. Peter's office for Tammy's skin removal surgery, the doctor told Tammy that they were going to be removing excess skin from her arms, chin, neck, and the lower part of her belly, which he called, an "overhanging apron".

In a 1000-lb Sisters confessional, the doctor explained that when it came to skin removal surgery after weight loss, they couldn't do all the procedures at once because recovery would be difficult.

So he and his team were going to remove skin from the areas that were Tammy's priority, and work on other areas after.

He then shared with Tammy and her siblings that the operation would last more than seven hours and there was a risk of infection and bleeding.

He informed them that Tammy would be staying at the hospital for two nights after the surgery.

"With the extent of excess skin that she has, Tammy falls on the more extreme range of the spectrum of patients we see, having lost 500 lbs," the doctor said in a confessional.

Reflecting on the risks of her surgery, Tammy, in a confessional, stated that she feared bleeding out on the operating table or her heart stopping mid-way.

But what she was most scared of was the fact that she would have to go back to her old self, who was dependent on others for help.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

