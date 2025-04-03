"The clue was a dead giveaway"— Million Dollar Secret fans blame production for setting Phil up during his secret agenda task

Million Dollar Secret season 1 aired episodes 4 to 6 this week on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The segment saw Phil get his secret agenda as a millionaire and was told to make at least 2 people scream before his time ran out.

As the host explained, Phil had to use his powers of persuasion to gain "real power" while continuing to fly under the radar. He further explained that if he accomplished the mission and survived the upcoming elimination dinner, he could randomly move his $1 million into someone else's box.

Phil asked Sydnee and Sam if they wanted to let out their frustrations by screaming and completed his mission. However, his timing felt odd as some cast members caught on and wondered if it was an agenda task. Later in the trophy room, the host revealed a clue to Sydnee, Phil, and Kyle, who won the previous task.

Kyle was chosen to receive the clue and as part of the clue, Peter told the contestant that the agenda was inspired by the title of a "very famous horror film."

Fans online reacted to the clue online and felt that it was a "dead giveaway" to Phil's secret agenda task. One person wrote on X:

"They set my guy Phil up. The clue was a dead giveaway."

"Anyone else think that the producers of this game are being mad heavy-handed with these hints? They're literally just snitching on the millionaire in the most obvious way possible. Like it's not even fun anymore. Justice for Phil," a fan commented.

"The producers set Phil up… that was so effing obvious! Damn," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret criticized production for the clue:

"This show SUCKS! WHY would the clue to the millionaire basically just tell them that Phil was the millionaire?! That’s awful!!" a person wrote.

"Regarding Phil, the clue was TOO obvious. The producers could have attempted to encrypt that better," a fan commented.

"Phil didn’t stand a chance. Everybody else’s clue??? They could maneuver thru… but his… smh," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret further said:

"That horrow movie clue was a set up. You can't name 10 horror movies and not think of Scream! They did Phil dirty," a person wrote.

"I feel like Phil’s clue was purposely to get him out. Everyone else’s clue hasn’t even been remotely close enough to guess right off the bat," a fan commented.

"It was based off the title of a famous horror movie"— Kyle tells the Million Dollar Secret cast the clue

In Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 4, titled, Hot Seat for Three, Kyle, Sydnee, and Phil's team won the challenge and went into the trophy room. The three of them had to decide who the host would reveal the clue to, and they mutually picked Kyle.

Phil, the millionaire, expressed being nervous about Kyle being picked to receive the clue because it would uncover his secret identity. He said he hoped it wasn't a "dead giveaway" because it would make the game difficult for him.

After Phil and Sydnee left the room, host Peter Serafinowicz told Kyle that the millionaire's secret agenda was based on the title of a famous horror movie. In a confessional, the Million Dollar Secret contestant reflected upon the clue and said that he did not watch a lot of movies, which is why he wanted to share it with the rest of the cast.

He added that he wanted more people to think about it because they were more likely to uncover the millionaire's identity together. He met up with the rest of the cast and told them what the clue was.

"So let's just get into it. So the millionaire's agenda was completed yesterday, and the inspiration for it was based off the title of a famous horror movie," he said.

Sydnee said she had never seen a horror movie, while Cara started naming horror movies such as The Shining, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, etc. Several other names came up, such as The Exorcist.

Phil reacted to the clue in a confessional and said it was the "worst mother-frigging thing" that could have happened. He said if the cast didn't overanalyze, they would know it was him.

The cast continued to name movies until someone said "Scream," which made Sam laugh. Cara caught on and said the clue was "Scream" and she said that Phil had to be the millionaire since he screamed.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret reacted to the clue of the secret agenda online and criticized the production for it.

Episodes 1-6 of Million Dollar Secret season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.

