“This cray family”- 1000-lb Sisters fans react to Tammy’s family fighting during her skin removal surgery

Season 7 of 1000-lb Sisters has made it to episode 7 on June 3. Titled I'm Going to Police- Fully Duck Out the episode started with Amy and her fiancé, Brian, attending their court hearing. They found out that they won't be going to jail for the possession of drugs because the judge had accepted their plea.

The episode also showed Tammy finally going in for her long-awaited excess skin removal surgery. While she was in surgery, Chris, Amy, and Amanda waited. During that time, Amy and Amanda got into an argument.

Amy was upset that Amanda wasn't coming to her upcoming wedding. Amanda refused because the wedding was being held at a mental asylum. Amy and Brian had chosen the location together because they thought it would be exciting.

After their fight, Chris insisted that they were there to show Tammy the support she needed and not to fight. Amanda and Chris also fought because the latter thought they should be there for Tammy, while Amy got emotional in a confessional because she felt like her family didn't support her.

Fans of 1000-lb Sisters came to X to react to this squabble:

"Chris & Amanda fighting now?? Geez This cray family," a fan said.

"Amy so annoying. Wanna cry cause your family don't wanna come to your trailer park wedding at a haunted psych ward," said another.

"This has to be the funniest episode of the series, the way these people are fighting in the waiting room," added a third.

"They fight over anyyyyything lmao," wrote another.

Some fans of 1000-lb Sisters called Amy out for bringing up her wedding at a time when they were supporting Tammy through her surgery.

"Amy it’s not about you right or your haunted house wedding! Please," an X user wrote.

"While Chris and Amanda are worrying like crazy over Tammy’s surgery, Amy is fretting over her wedding? GMAB! Amy is spoiled and when everyone is saying there is soothing wrong maybe try listening to them," another user wrote.

"It’s 6:30AM and Chris is pissed at Amy for being sleepy," commented one.

"They’re worried about Tammy so they all snapping each other," wrote another.

Amy got emotional during the 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 7

After Amy and Amanda's squabble, the former left the room, and the latter followed. Amy then came to a 1000-lb Sisters confessional to say that she was feeling "tired and overwhelmed" by her siblings because they were nitpicking everything she did.

"Who said yalls fart don't stank," she added.

She further stated that she had had enough, and before it all got too much, she was going to peacefully duck out. Chris stated that he was going to get her a cork to plug her mouth. Amy then told Chris that she was going home and told the cameras that she was going to leave as soon as Tammy woke up.

In another confessional, Amy cried and said that if Tammy didn't understand her leaving the hospital early, she wouldn't be going to her wedding either. She added that she was done because her siblings didn't care enough about her to go to her wedding.

Amy further said that she could have gone anywhere for her siblings' wedding, even if their destination was against her beliefs.

"You could get married in the Sahara desert and I'd be there," she said.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

