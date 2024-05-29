"This isn’t normal"— Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans criticize Scheana Shay in reunion part 3

Vanderpump Rules wrapped up season 11 with part 3 of the reunion special. During the segment, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay clashed as the former felt that Scheana was not sticking to what she said about Ariana when the cameras were not rolling.

However, after the reunion ended, instead of consoling Ariana, Scheana went straight to Lala to ensure her friend wasn't mad at her and to offer support. Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the situation and criticized Scheana Shay for her behavior on the show.

"I hope @scheana gets the help she needs. She is terrified of the reactions of either Lala or Ariana, for her actions. This isn’t normal. She is the definition of a people pleaser or a “pick me” girl, and it’s really sad. #pumprules," one person wrote on X.

"I mean this with every shred of disrespect humanly possible. F*CK SCHEANA SHAY AND F*CK LALA KENT. #pumprules," another person wrote.

"Scheana killed and buried 12+ years of friendship that she had with Ariana. A friendship that existed before there was ever a Vanderpump Rules. Enjoy Lauren and Sandoval. Y'all deserve each other. #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans further criticized the cast member for her behavior towards Ariana Madix:

"Scheana doubling down on Ariana becoming distant after her WORLD FLIPPED UPSIDE-DOWN last year is wild. Ariana has talked about her depression for years. When people are struggling, they isolate. That was SCHEANA’s chance to support Ariana. Not the other way around #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

"“Honestly, yes” Scheana trying to downplay what she said on Ariana not seeing the whole conversation. Saying that Sandoval is more sad losing Scheana’s friendship than Ariana is pretty bad on it’s own. We don’t need more context #pumprules," another fan wrote.

"Scheana is COVERING HER A** like her life depends on it. Flipping the narrative, as usual, to make it seem like she wasn’t trashing Ariana behind her back. I can actually see why Lala is pissed about that. OWN YOUR TRASHY OPINIONS #PumpRules," a person wrote on X.

Vanderpump Rules fans further wrote:

"Scheana walking right past Ariana weeping, genuinely hurt, to console Lala and not even glancing once in her direction is all I would need to trash that friendship in the dumpster of the SUR alley #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules," a person wrote.

"And Scheana went to check on LALA while Ariana was crying on Katie’s shoulder girl byeeee #pumprules," another person wrote.

Vanderpump Rules season 11: Scheana opens up about her friendship with Ariana in reunion special

In Vanderpump Rules season 11's reunion special, Andy Cohen asked about Brock's comment about Tom Sandoval being a better friend to Scheana than Ariana Madix. Madix defended herself and said that she had always been in her "corner" and supported her since day one.

When Ariana said things had been more "difficult" the past year, Scheana said Ariana had been busier than "ever." She added that even before they started filming Vanderpump Rules season 11, she felt a distance between them.

Later in the episode, Andy Cohen asked whether Scheana was jealous of the opportunities Ariana got in light of #Scandoval. The cast member said she wasn't jealous but felt "left out."

Later in the reunion special, Scheana said that she felt Ariana and Tom's relationship was authentic on-screen. But she said it didn't sit well with Lala Kent, who claimed Scheana felt differently when the cameras weren't rolling.

"Scheana, you have said that sh*t to me off camera, can you be done?" Lala said.

Lala further said that Scheana said "a million times" that Tom had been a better friend to her than Ariana had been. Lala added that she didn't want to "do this anymore" since she felt she was the only one being honest while Scheana wasn't.

The two of them got into an argument, but when the segment ended, Scheana went to console Lala and not Ariana, even though the latter was crying.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.