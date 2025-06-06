“Wayy better chemistry”- Love Island USA fans react to Nic choosing Cierra over Belle-A

Love Island USA season 7 episode 3 was released on June 5, 2025. The new episode saw contestants find ground after they went through a recoupling ceremony in the last episode that left things shuffled.

Nicholas, aka Nic, coupled up with Belle-A on his first night at the villa but on night two, when Cierra came in as a bombshell, he was swayed. They kissed in the villa's hideaway and forged a connection.

When Nic told Belle-A about his connection with Cierra, he also said that he was just exploring because that was what he had come to Love Island USA for. However, he also said that he was excited to cuddle up with her again.

Then at the recoupling ceremony that night, he stood up when the host Ariana, asked men to stand up if they wanted to be with Cierra. This shocked Belle-A, who told Nic that she was okay with him finding a stronger connection but wasn't okay with being kept in the dark.

Fans of Love Island USA who saw the episode took to X to react to Nic's choice. Many stated that they thought they had great chemistry, and that Nic didn't do anything wrong by blindsiding Belle-A.

"Belle dash A I do feel bad for you but Nic and Cierra have wayyy better chemistry bc they at least talk I meannn," a fan said.

The Tweet above

"I feel like I’m losing my mind bc I don’t see what Nic did wrong. I think he made the right choice regarding Belle-A and Cierra I'm sorry," said another.

"Nic get behind me idgaf. It’s clear he has way more chemistry with Cierra. This girl acting like she’s been giving him any attention & fans are acting like he’s the devil or something," added a third.

"They're trying to make me pity Belle-a and not like Nic with Cierra, but I fear Belle-a hasn’t moved me at all this whole season so far, and Nic and Cierra are the most tolerable couple," wrote another.

Some fans of Love Island USA thought what Nic did to Belle-A was wrong, while others believed his relationship with Cierra wasn't going to last long.

"Nic saying his relationship with Belle-a didn’t progress enough for him… baby it’s been 2 days," an X user wrote.

"Nic is giving Rob 2.0 cause why is he still wanting to have Belle-A when he chose Cierra," another user wrote.

"Nic.. boo it’s understandable to not be on the same page as Bella but do you really think you and Cierra are making it to the final," commented one.

"Sorry but Nic and Cierra’s relationship IS propaganda that I am falling for," wrote another.

The conversation Nic had with Belle-A on Love Island USA season 7 episode 3

After Nic paired up with Cierra, he had a conversation with Belle-A the next day. He told her that he considered all the facts about his connection with Belle-A and Cierra over the past two days and came to the conclusion that he vibed more with the latter.

"I think it would be wrong with me to not go with that. But, I still, like, am interested in you," he stated.

Belle-A said that he threw her a "curveball" the night before, where he told her he was just exploring with Cierra and would still like to cuddle Belle-A. She said she wished the moment he knew his connection was stronger with Cierra, he communicated it with Belle-A, instead of leading her on.

She told him he made her look like a "fool," adding that she wasn't going to keep herself in this position. The Love Island USA cast member noted that this was because she had been hurt too many times in the past and would like to move on from

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans of the show can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

