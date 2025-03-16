"We matched on Hinge"— Love is Blind’s Cassandra reveals how she knew Madison before the show

Netflix's Love is Blind season 8 star Cassandra Barron, who wasn't featured heavily on the show, recently spoke to MPR News on March 11, 2025, about her time on the social experiment. The cast member chimed in on knowing one of the other female cast members before the show.

While speaking about Madison Errinchiello, Cassandra said that the two recognized each other instantly once they got off the plane. She stated that the latter approached her later asking whether she remembered how they knew each other.

"She goes, "Do you remember we matched on Hinge like a year ago?" Cassandra recalled.

Cassandra also revealed where the two currently stood and said she and Madison were "best friends."

Cassandra and Madison chime in on matching with each other on a dating application before Love is Blind season 8

Love is Blind season 8 star Cassandra Barron recently spoke about knowing one of the other female cast members before the show. She told MPR News that when the female cast got off the plane, the women met up at the airport.

She recalled that she and Madison recognized one another. Cassandra said she couldn't "quite picture it" and couldn't remember how she knew the Love is Blind season 8 cast member.

After revealing that they had previously matched on Hinge, Cassandra said that they were following one another on Instagram. She added that she knew they were on each other's Instagram accounts but could not remember how.

"But we had matched on Hinge, the year before, so yeah," she added.

Cassandra said Madison joked about hitting her up after the show in case she didn't find the one she was looking for on Love is Blind season 8. Madison also opened up about the same during an appearance on Off the Vine podcast, hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The cast member recalled being nervous, as if a "gay panic" had set in. She said she wasn't sure initially if she should say something but noted she spoke to Cassandra about the same. Madison added that she was also unsure about Cassandra's comfort and didn't want to say anything while the cameras were rolling.

"So I just said something, I think the next day at breakfast," Madison added.

Madison chimed in on why viewers didn't see much of Cassandra in the final edit and said that she was there for a day before she left. She said the Love is Blind season 8 star was "so unimpressed" and that she had someone on the outside.

Madison revealed that Cassanda was "on and off" with someone and believed the cast member missed him when she got to the pods.

Madison also chimed in on the Love is Blind season 8 reunion and revealed to the Off the Vine podcast host that the cast filmed the special for six hours. She added that the married and the engaged couples got a lot of time to talk and that her "love square went last."

"And they were like we're saving the best for the last basically and we were just back and forth," Madison added.

For the unversed, while on Love is Blind season 8, Madison was interested in Alex and Mason but got engaged to neither of them. While all three left the pods single, Mason connected with his other connection, Meg, after the show and the two briefly returned to the Netflix show during the show's gathering in the second half of the season.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 8 are available to stream on Netflix.

