⁠"We SCREAMING!!!"— Love is Blind fans react to Meg and Mason holding hands at the mixer

Netflix's popular series, Love is Blind is currently streaming season 8. The show has been releasing new episodes every Friday and dropped three new episodes on February 28, 2025.

Ad

In episode 11 of the reality show, the pod squad reunited as the engaged couples as well as several significant people who were featured in the pods gathered for drinks. As those who had left the pods single entered, the cast was surprised to see Meg and Mason walk in holding hands. The two revealed they had reconnected after leaving the show and even did their own "reveal."

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on the two reconnecting after the pods. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Meg and Mason walking in to the party as a f*cking couple has we SCREAMING!!! I know Madison is sick…"

Fans react to Mason and Meg holding hands (Image via X/@nichole61322115)

Oh I was not expecting Meg to break things off with Mason. Good for her," a fan commented.

Ad

"Not Meg x Mason back from the dead. I hate this," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on Madison's reaction seeing the two of them together, considering she also had a connection with Mason in the pods.

"Madison, this is not how you beat the Meg & Mason hater allegations," a person wrote.

"Madison spiraled internally when she saw Mason and Meg come in," a fan commented.

Ad

"Mason and Meg being a couple I love that Madison hating like hell it’s what she deserves sorry not sorry," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"This made my night!!! She really thought she was gonna stop Mason and Meg from getting together!!! Gag Maddison Gag," a person wrote.

"MASON AND MEG WALKING IN TO THE MIXER TOGETHER IM GAGGGGGGGGGGINGGGGGGG," a fan commented.

Ad

"Ended up meeting up in Minneapolis"— Mason recalls what happened with Meg after they left the pods in Love is Blind season 8 episode 11

Ad

In episode 11, Meg and Mason walked into the pod squad reunion hand in hand. The cast was surprised to see the two together and questioned what happened. As the male cast members asked Mason about him and Meg, he said they had been "hanging out." He also said it had been going well.

Meg also commented on their reunion outside the show and recalled thinking she was never going to talk to Mason again. She added that as soon as she got her phone back, they never stopped talking.

Ad

Sara asked the Love is Blind season 8 cast members what the "situation" was and Meg explained that she thought she wouldn't talk to Mason again. She added that she needed to process and figure things out for herself. However, the second Meg got her phone back, she wondered how Mason was.

The male Love is Blind season 8 star said that when he got his phone back, he searched for Meg for "hours" but couldn't find her. Meg chimed in and said she was "impossible to find."

Ad

Ad

They recalled their first text conversation and Mason said he told Meg that he was going "a lot worse" after finding out she was "gorgeous." He added that he told Meg he felt bad for how things ended and told her he would love to talk if given the opportunity.

"And ended up meeting up in Minneapolis," Mason said.

Meg added that she told Mason that she had a "pretty reveal dress" she would have loved for someone to see her in. She added that the Love is Blind participants did their own reveal outside the show.

Ad

Fans of the Netflix reality show commented on the two reconnecting outside the pods and were delighted for them.

Episodes 1-12 of Love is Blind season 8 can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback