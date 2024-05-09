“Weird and low budget”— The Circle fans let down by season 6 finale

The Circle season 6 aired its season finale on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Unlike previous seasons, this segment saw the cast gather in real life in a room with a bar, before the final ratings were revealed.

Eliminated contestants also joined them as they all discovered each other's true identities. The top five contestants were Olivia aka Brandon, Kyle, Lauren, Jordon, and Quori-Taylor. Ultimately, the catfish, Olivia took home the grand prize.

Fans of the Netflix show took to social media to chime in on the episode and were let down by the lack of aspects that were part of the previous finale episodes. One X user, @DLclone, complained about the show finale feeling "weird and low budget":

"This was the most low budget season ever. No finale dinner, no finale questions from the host. Speaking of the host where was she? Not speaking on the drama that occurred during the season? Just cancel the show at this point #TheCircleNetflix #TheCircle," a fan wrote.

"The Circle finale was soo dead and low budget. We didn’t even get Michelle to come in and do a Q&A with the contestants. I was also waiting for Jordan to get toasted at the finale. Urghh.Team Très Fuego all the way," #thecircle #TheCircleNetflix," a tweet read.

Fans of the show further chimed in and asked where the host, Michelle Buteau, was:

"Also, where was Michelle? Where is the audience? And what about the dinner? Why was this finale feel so rushed? Why was this season finale so dry? I'm sorry but this seaon finale was so ghetto. #TheCircle #TheCircleNetflix," a fan wrote.

"You can't have a finale without Michelle Buteau! This was so weird. I kept waiting for her to come. Also, not having the video call with the winner's family was a copout. It would have been cool to have the real Olivia meet everybody. #TheCircleNetflix #TheCircle," a tweet read.

The Circle fans further said that season 6 was the "worst season" of the reality show:

"Oh this was the worst season of The Circle. Finale was whack. Nobody from tres fuego even won and where tf was my Michelle. #TheCircle #TheCircleNetflix," a tweet read.

"Might be the worst season of #TheCircle of all time. Horrendous finish. Jordan was easily the worst player in Circle history and deserved so much worse. Terrible season," a person said.

What happened in The Circle season 6 finale?

The Circle season 6 finale episode started with Myles getting blocked from the show by Olivia aka Brandon. Following the blocking, the cast took part in another group chat as they were unaware of who the secret influencer was that eliminated Myles.

Soon after, they ranked each other one last time before they received an alert that told them that the results were going to be announced in person. The cast got ready and made their way to The Circle season 6's first in-person interaction.

As the final five gathered, they were shocked to find Jordan had used pictures of himself from two years ago. However, the shock was nothing compared to their reactions when they found out Olivia was a man named Brandon.

Eliminated contestants also joined in on the fun and the results were announced soon after. Brandon aka Olivia, the remaining catfish, won the show and took home the grand prize of $100,000.

Episodes of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.