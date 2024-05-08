The Circle season 6 finale: The players meet in real life

The Circle season 6 dropped its final episode on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The segment started with contestants receiving an alert. It stated that one final group chat would take place 'in real life,' right before revealing the winner.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"The Circle is even smaller as the remaining players lock in their final ratings and have one last chat - in person. Who will take home the grand prize?"

Kyle was the first to arrive, followed by Quori-Taylor, Lauren, Jordon, Olivia. The blocked players then made their way to the real-life chat room as they all caught up and talked about their time on the Netflix show.

Soon after, the top three were revealed: Olivia aka Brandon, Kyle, and Quori-Taylor. The final ratings were:

Brandon - Winner

Kyle - First runner-up

Quori-Taylor - Third place

For the unversed, The Circle followed the lives of a few players who competed in virtual tasks from their apartments. After completing each task, and talking online, the contestants rated one another and the top two were termed "influencers" of each episode.

The competitors were only judged based on the online personalities that they set up at the beginning of the game. To win a $100,000 cash prize, they could either play as themselves or be a catfish by pretending to be someone else.

The Circle players come face-to-face

The Circle season 6 finale saw the cast gather in real life before the winner was revealed. Kyle and his dog, Deuce, were the first to arrive to the real life group caht. The player was excited to see his 'Circle sis' Quori-Taylor and hoped that she was real.

His prayers were answered as QT was the next player to join and she wasn't a catfish. The two briefly chatted about the game.

Kyle told QT that he wasn't a basketball trainer but a professional player overseas. He revealed that he was nervous to tell Olivia that he was married and that Olivia wasn't the "Mrs. Nice-Nice" that everyone thought she was.

"I'm talking about we were sending each other pictures. Nice Liv. I'm talking about baby nice Liv got a naughty side," Kyle stated.

The next player to enter The Circle season 6's final group chat was Lauren. When the player arrived, she was shocked to find out that both Kyle and QT were "real." QT told her that she didn't think Lauren was going to be nice in real life and noted that she was "everything" that she "portrayed" herself as.

Kyle told Lauren that he was mad at her and the player asked him if it was because of Paul. Lauren explained that Paul aka Caress called her a "two-faced b*tch" and Kyle noted that the eliminated player told him that Lauren called him her #king.

Next, Jordon joined the gang and they were surprised to see how different the cast member looked in real life. Kyle was shocked to see him and said "That's not Jordon" and the player explained that he used pictures of himself from before he lost weight as part of his strategy.

The wildcard player, Jordon, opened up about why he wanted to eliminate Myles and said that everyone he wanted was "aligned with Myles."

The Circle contestants got an alert, which notified them that Olivia was about to join them. Everyone was excited to meet the player and noted that she seemed like the most "genuine" person on the Netflix show.

When the contestant walked in, everyone was shocked to find out that Olivia was Brandon in real life. Kyle kept saying 'no, no, no," while Lauren screamed. Kyle, who had a strategic romantic connection with the contestant, said:

"I was your teddy?"

After reeling from the shock, the cast members asked Brandon who Olivia was and he told them that she was one of his co-workers who had a similar personality. Later in the episode, the eliminated contestants joined the cast and everyone was taken aback by Brandon's real identity.

All episodes of The Circle season 6 are available to stream on Netflix