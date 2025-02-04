“Well deserved”— The Voice fans praise Ethan Eckenroad’s four-chair-turning performance

The Voice season 27 finally premiered on February 3 with its first episode. This season introduced a reshuffled panel of coaches, including a new mentor. Adam Levine made his return after last mentoring in season 16. He was joined by John Legend, Michael Bublé, and the fresh panelist Kelsea Ballerini, who had previously appeared as an advising mentor in several seasons.

The episode featured 11 contestants, of whom 9 were selected to go further. Two contestants received a four-chair turn, including Grace-Miller Moody and Ethan Eckenroad. The 27-year-old Ethan Eckenroad performed Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan.

Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini were the first to turn their chairs, followed by Michael Bublé and John Legend. Eckenroad ultimately chose to join Levine, who expressed that Eckenroad was his favorite voice among the contestants he had heard so far. Fans of The Voice took to X to praise Ethan Eckenroad's four-chair turning performance. One fan on X commented:

Trending

"A 4 chair turn for Ethan!! So very well deserved."

Expand Tweet

Several fans praised Ethan's performance on the show.

"Ethan Eckenroad was so simple and sweet. Great tone, not a lot of bells and whistles, just told the story with honestly, nice lil flips falsetto. Very comforting," said another.

"Ethan. Not bad. Some potential with the right coaching," added a third.

"That was an incredible performance by Ethan Eckenroad, it was one of the best performances of the night this week," wrote another.

Some fans of The Voice thought Ethan deserved the four-chair turn and came to express their thoughts in X.

"THAT's a proper 4 chair turn. Ethan is a top-tier talent," an X user wrote.

"Ethan deserves chair turns," another user wrote.

"Welcome to Team Adam, Ethan!" commented one.

"Ethan Eckenroad is joining #teamadam," another wrote.

Ethan Eckenroad's performance and other entries from The Voice season 27 episode 1

Ethan Eckenroad stepped in, playing his guitar as he sang his rendition of the country favorite Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan. After his performance in The Voice episode 1, an impressed Adam told him:

"You have this effortless thing that you do that is so soulful and simple, you have my favorite voice that I've heard so far."

Kelsea called him a one-of-a-kind "artist" and mentioned that she had collaborated with Noah Kahan on a song. During Michael's turn, a picture of him in a mullet was displayed on screen, showcasing his country music prowess. He told Ethan, "You're good music." John also praised Ethan's soulfulness. He then had a hip-hop singer dancing around the stage flashing a Team Legend sign. After equal efforts from each team to bag Ethan, he chose to go with Adam.

Grace-Miller Moody, the other contestant who received a four-chair-turn, also chose Adam. RENZO had John and Michael turn their chairs, and Adam used his Coach Replay button to turn later, he chose to go with John. Dan Kiernan turned John and Michael while Kelsea used her Coach Replay button and took Dan under her wing.

Iris Herrera went to Kelsea's team as well, while Jadyn Cree, daughter of season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen, picked Michael's team. Darius J chose Adam, while Angie Rey only got one chair turned, which was Kelsea's, so she too went to the country singer's team, and Carlos Santiago picked Michael. Lilli Doll and Zack Zaro were two singers who didn't get any chair turns, so they were sent home.

For more updates on The Voice season 27, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account- @nbcthevoice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback