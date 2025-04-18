What major twist did the Farmer Wants a Wife producer reveal? Details explored

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 was released in March 2025. The coveted dating reality franchise has been adapted in a myriad of versions across the world. While 2008 was the year that saw the premiere of the cult favorite show, it got a reboot in 2023, with season 1.

Farmer Wants a Wife has also proven to be one of the most successful dating reality TV shows because of its 200+ marriages and 565 kids.

Its ever-growing fan base constantly follows news and announcements from the show and even gets updates on the lives of the stars.

As per the reports at Media Week, released on April 18, a producer of the show, Sylvia D'Souza, revealed that a farmer will be quitting the current season. Having said that, Sylvia also revealed that the show would nonetheless have a successful outcome.

What Farmer Wants a Wife producer Sylvia said about the ongoing season

Sylvia D'Souza is an executive producer on the show. She confirmed that one of the four farmers on the show would leave midway, altering the course of the ongoing season. She said that all the others would find happy endings with their current group of ladies on the show.

Revealing the information, she said:

"All the farmers in this season find love. Was it easy? Probably not… We’ve had two women walk out after 24 hours on the farm, and one farmer quits halfway through."

A farmer quitting the show is another testament to the authenticity of the show, which proves that the show isn't fabricated or staged.

Sylvia also stressed the importance of authenticity in the show by stating that they didn't need to manufacture the show because there was plenty of real life to draw from. She also added that it was tense to pull through.

She also shared what it was like for a producer when a cast member decides to quit, saying it was about keeping calm and knowing that everything would work out.

What Sylvia said about the endorsements that the show attracted

She stated that it was one of the few dating reality TV shows that had real love.

"Look, I say real love, and lots of people go, ‘No, no, it isn’t,’ but the results speak for themselves. These people are still together," she added.

She said that its authenticity is what makes Farmer Wants a Wife a trusted reality show for brand integrations. She shared that they always discussed with brands their plans of integrating them in the show in the most genuine way. They would explore ways to make the farmers and the ladies use the brands naturally.

Talking about brands like Norco, Sylvia added:

"They’re all about the farmers, so it was just seamless, ice cream on dates, cheese, milk for breakfast."

She added that because females are the show's biggest consumers, health and beauty brands are attracted to it. She revealed that they had endorsement requests from chemist products, beauty brands, and makeup brands because it was an easy sell to the female viewer base.

What Sylvia said about finding farmers for the show

When it comes to casting for Farmer Wants a Wife, Sylvia revealed that it was a complex task. She stated that there wasn't a vast pool of farmers to choose from, and it required their moms and their sisters to convince them to join the show.

She added that it was hard for the farmers because they had a full-time job at their ranches, but eventually everything fell into place.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

