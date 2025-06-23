"Y'all rigging votes!"— Love Island USA fans react to Jeremiah and Hannah being sent home after latest public vote

Nic received a text in Love Island USA season 7 episode 18 that instructed the islanders to gather at the fire pit. The cast members were informed that while they were getting to know each other better, America had been voting on which man and woman they liked best.

First, the female cast was asked to stand in front of the fire pit, and the safe islanders were revealed. Iris, Hannah, and Amaya found themselves "vulnerable" after receiving the fewest public votes. The same process was done for the male islanders, with Jeremiah, Austin, and Pepe receiving the fewest votes, and they too were at risk of being dumped.

Another text message noted that the other cast members were to decide who to dump, and after much deliberation, Chelley announced that the girl they wanted to eliminate was Hannah, while Taylor revealed the boys' decision to eliminate Jeremiah.

Trending

Fans reacted to the firepit ceremony and Hannah and Jeremiah's elimination and questioned the authenticity of the public vote.

"y'all rigging votes and it's not fun to watch anymore btw,"one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"This was a very unexpected dumping. I don’t care if it’s an unpopular opinion but Huda and Austin should have been in this pic. They have no connections," a fan commented.

"Exactly. WTF. And it would not let me vote. System was down," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA were upset by the islanders' voting to eliminate Jeremiah and Hannah.

"Never… and I mean NEVER let these group of islanders vote again. THEY ALWAYS VOTE WRONG WTF?? Yall keep Austin with no connection rlly over Jeremiah? Be so fr, Ace and his obsession with the whole J&H situation is very weird and ik he spear headed that," a person wrote.

"Why make America vote if you’re going to let these idiot Islanders pick who goes home," a fan commented.

"HOW TF IS AMAYA UP FOR ELIMINATION WHEN EVERYONE WAS VOTING HER AS A FAV?? THIS GOTTA BE RIGGED AINT NO WAYY," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Hey producers of @loveislandusa- if you think the viewers are dumb enough not to know that YOU put the “bottom” 3 of each up there instead of just the voters you must think little of people. That BS couldn’t have been more rigged," a person wrote.

"i scanned the end of the episode and the two people who go home, the vote was rigged because of the app crash. that’s the only explanation," a fan commented.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18 sees the cast dump Hannah and Jeremiah

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, the cast received a text message after the islanders with the fewest votes were revealed. The text informed them that the rest of the cast members would decide who to eliminate.

Olandria, Cierra, Huda, and Chelley contemplated which girl to eliminate, while Nic, Taylor, and Ace decided the same for the male cast member. Chelley spoke on the women's behalf and said it was a tough decision to take since they loved all of them.

She told the Love Island USA season 7 female cast members that all of them deserved to be on the show and complimented them. She said that they considered all of them as their "sisters" and felt like they were "tearing apart" the group.

Chelley revealed that the cast had decided to eliminate Hannah, and the cast member was left in tears.

Taylor then revealed the male Love Island USA season 7 cast's decision. He said that the male islanders had decided to eliminate Jeremiah, which upset fans online.

Fans recalled the JSON PARSE error a majority of them received when it was time to cast their votes, and believed production rigged who was safe.

Episodes 1 - 18 of Love Island USA season 7 are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More