"YESSSS" — Inside fans react to Farah's brutal elimination

Sidemen's Inside season 2 released episode 6, titled Spill The Tea, on March 22, 2025. The segment saw the Insiders participate in a double elimination, during which each contender voted for players they wanted to see go home. The first elimination sent Milli Jo packing, whereas the second saw Farah exit the game show after tying in votes with George.

The Insiders had to nominate two players for the second elimination. The person with the most votes would immediately leave the house, whereas the one with the second most votes would secure immunity from the coming elimination. Farah and George each received four votes and headed into a tie-breaker, where they played rock-paper-scissors to decide who would leave.

Farah played scissors while George played rock, meaning Farah lost. Consequently, she received five minutes to pack her belongings, bid farewell to her co-stars, and exit the house.

Inside fans on X expressed their opinions on Farah's elimination. While some were pleased to see her lose, others were disappointed by the outcome as they believed she deserved to stay longer.

"Farah finally eliminated!! YESSSS Whitney NEXT!" a fan wrote.

"Ahh I wanted Farah to go all the way :(" another fan commented.

"Cinna kept saying she want farah to win then voted her out That innocent act is FAKE i knew it," a netizen tweeted.

Many Inside fans were sad to see Farah get eliminated but, at the same time, rejoiced in George's safety.

"so happy George stays but god I really enjoyed seeing Farah and getting to know her," a user reacted.

"Not saying that I wanted George to go but how was it Farah before PK and whitney I dont get it," a person commented.

"I feel so bad for Farah but im so glad it wasnt george," another fan wrote.

Other Inside season 2 fans said:

"F**k I was kinda rooting for Farah, I appreciate ppl who got a weird, energetic sort of personality like her, she also genuinely seemed like a lovely person, all I’m saying now I wouldn’t mind anyone winning, except Whitney, can’t stand her," one user posted.

"can’t even explain how happy it made me when Farah got eliminated, now Whitney needs to p*ss off home," a person reacted.

"FARAH ELIMINATED & GEORGE WON ROCK PAPER SCISSORS YASSSSSS MY GOAT," another netizen commented.

"I had plans for that money" — Inside evictee Farah reacts to her elimination

Once the nomination ceremony started, PK was the first Insider to cast his vote. He named George and Cinna as his two nominees. Then came, Jason, who voted against Farah since he was not in an alliance with her and Cinna because he believed she would not get eliminated. Meanwhile, Farah unwillingly gave her votes to Cinna and Jason.

Inside star Cinna voted in favor of Farah's elimination, saying:

"I have to eliminate her."

Her second vote went to Whitney, hoping she would get the second most votes and secure immunity. George also voted for Whitney, saying he got along with the rest. He then nominated Farah because he felt that she spent the "least amount of time with the group as everyone else."

Mya took George's name and Whitney's because she wanted her to be immune. Whitney nominated Jason and George but could not cite reasons to back her choices. The last player to cast their vote was DDG. He named George first, saying he was "too much cop to be a finalist," and then voted against Farah.

Farah and George were tied in votes; however, Farah was eliminated after losing to George in a game of rock-paper-scissors.

"Obviously, doesn't feel good to be eliminated. I feel a little bit upset. I had plans for that money, but I'm happy with the friendships I made. I did not expect rock-paper-scissors. As long as the rock-paper-scissors happened, I was like, 'I'm done.' That's when I had the intuition I'm going," Farah commented on her elimination.

Meanwhile, Cinna, the recipient of the second most votes, earned immunity from the upcoming elimination.

Stream Inside season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

