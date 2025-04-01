“You’re a punk”- Below Deck Down Under fans react to Wihan calling Harry a “wimp”

Episode 9 of Below Deck Down Under Season 3, titled Foam Party, aired on March 31. It featured a foam-filled party for guests, Captain Jason scolding Marina for talking over him, and Marina feeling frustrated with her limited role. Meanwhile, Harry was excited to spend alone time with Bri in the guest cabin, encouraged by Tzarina.

Ad

Then, when Harry and Bri got into the guest cabin that night, Wihan was seen celebrating his kiss with Adair in his own cabin. However, when he went to bed, he told Johnny that Bri deserved a man and not a "wimp" like Harry. Johnny disagreed with Harry's notion. Fans of Below Deck Down Under also came to X to react to the situation.

"Wihan, you're a punk, so now you wanna tell her Harry isn't right for her bc you're hurt he told the truth about you to Captain Jason stop it. Be glad the ladies didn't tell Jason about your idgaf attitude in the post tip meeting," a fan said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wihan is threatened by Harry. He knows he's fucking up and Harry has his number AND could do a better job - but instead of fixing himself, he wants to claim Harry is a "wimp." Grow the f**k up Wihan and do your f**king job!" said another.

"Wihan talking s**t about harry and calling him a wimp is pissing me off," added a third.

Ad

"Why is Wihan hating on Harry so much?" commented another.

Most fans of Below Deck Down Under criticized Wihan for calling Harry names while some fans even stated their own theories for Wihan's behavior.

"WHY THE F**K IS WIHAN THROWING HARRY UNDER THE BUS!" an X user wrote.

"Wihan is just mad that Harry knows more than he does about running the deck," another user wrote.

Ad

"So let me get this straight Wihan gets mad at Harry because Harry is trying to be truthful to Tzarina because he won’t..?!! Adair needs to run," commented one.

"Wihan has a lot of nerve talking smack about Harry to Bri!" wrote one.

What else went down on Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 9?

Ad

In episode 9, Tzarina and Lara confronted Wihan, telling him that they felt as if the deck team were having too many breaks while the stew team were always busy. Wihan told them that it was always hot while working outdoors, and every once in a while, they had enough time to come indoors and unwind.

Lara made it clear that if the deck team had free time, they were expected to come and help out the stew team. Further in the episode, when Captain Jason helped Marina organize the guest suitcases, she instructed him to rearrange a suitcase. He didn't comply with her instruction, which annoyed her.

Ad

Ad

In another scene, when the Captain pulled out his box of medicine and joked about how he got without his digestive pills, Marina joked that he turned into his micro-managing self. Sadly, it wasn't funny to the Captain, who asked her never to talk to him like that ever again.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback