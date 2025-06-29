"Old-fashioned 'Stang" — 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton opens up about the car she wants to drive, and more

1000-lb Sisters alum Tammy Slaton recently opened up about the type of car she wanted to own or drive now that she had regained much of her mobility after losing weight and undergoing skin-removal surgery. In an episode of the Creative Chaos podcast, uploaded on June 24, 2025, Tammy said:

"An old-fashioned 'Stang [Mustang]."

When the host, Hunter Ezell, asked Tammy if she would pursue driving or learn how to drive now that she had lost weight, Tammy said that she was still apprehensive about it. However, she added that she eventually wanted to pick up the skill.

The host then asked the 1000-lb Sisters star what kind of car she wanted, and she said she would like a Ford Mustang. Tammy shared that her brother, Chris, was working on a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and added that he and her cousin, Jim, liked working on cars.

Tammy eventually spoke about her apprehension regarding driving, recalling the incident that instilled fear in her.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton discusses her fear of driving, her favorite sibling, favorite drinks, and more

When the host of the podcast asked Tammy if her fear of driving was a recent development or something she had battled for a while, she stated that it had escalated within the "last few years." She then recalled traveling with someone who frequently dozed off behind the wheel. The incident left a lasting impact on Tammy, instilling fear in her.

"I had to, like, stay awake myself to help him drive, and I don't know how to drive. So, like, it was scary for me," she added.

However, Tammy wanted to overcome her inhibition, learn to drive, and own a Mustang one day.

In the following segment of the podcast, the host asked the 1000-lb Sisters fame to name her favorite sibling. Tammy hesitated to name one and concluded that she did not have a favorite. She explained that she and her siblings all had their own ways of connecting. Tammy also opened up about her favorite soda, sharing that her go-to drinks were Diet Cokes and Diet Pepsis.

For her go-to snacks during her weight loss journey, Tammy said she relied on "pickles and olives."

When Hunter asked the TLC star if she missed living in a duplex with her sister, Amy, Tammy said that she did not. She explained that although she missed seeing Amy's sons daily, she did not miss sharing the same living space with her sister.

Shortly after, the 1000-lb Sisters star reflected on her skin-removal surgery, recalling when the doctors lost one of the syringes in her face dressings.

"They had to undress it, find it, and re-dress. So that's what took so long," she explained.

Tammy added that her face was "so swollen" after the operation that not even her phone could recognize her. The surgery lasted for eight and a half hours, and the swelling for almost a "week and a half."

While the surgery took longer than expected, the TLC star revealed that her recovery period was relatively shorter. She said she was out of the house and at a museum a day after getting discharged from the hospital.

When Hunter asked the 1000-lb Sisters star if she felt "smaller" immediately after her surgery, she said she could not because of all the "binding" and "wrappings" she had on herself.

"I really couldn't tell, but after that stuff came off, it was really different," she said.

Tammy shared that she walked for over three hours with her sister, Amanda, and her boyfriend while visiting the museum, which was an achievement for her. She believed she had God on her side, which was why she had a quick recovery.

The 1000-lb Sisters alum then opened up about the impact of the skin-removal surgery, noting that she went from an 8X to a Medium (M) in clothing sizes. Tammy believed it was a milestone in her journey because there was once a time when she was forced to wear oversized clothes.

1000-lb Sisters episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

