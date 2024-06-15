Perfect Match season 2 couples' zodiac signs: Full list explored

Perfect Match season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 7, 2024, with several singles from reality shows including Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, Dated & Related, The Trust, and more. This series grants the contestants a chance to find love as they explore connections and prove their compatibility.

Each couple is threatened when new singles enter the house, ready to dismantle the relationship dynamics. As the couples aim to showcase their compatibility in challenges against all odds, fans wonder about their zodiac signs.

All about the couples' zodiac signs from Perfect Match season 2

1) Alara & Stevan

Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@stevanditter and @alarataneri)

Dated & Related star Alara is an Aquarius and is born on February 10, while Too Hot to Handle star Stevan is a Gemini, who celebrates his birthday on May 25.

Alara appeared in episode 3 of the latest reality show as Stevan's blind date. While he was smitten by her, Dom was drawn to her as well. However, Stevan took control of the situation and expressed his feelings to her before Dom. They soon paired up and became one of the strongest couples in the Perfect Match house.

2) Chris & Tolú

Chris and Tolú from Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@chrishahnofficial and @toluekundare)

While Tolú is a Capricorn, Chris is an Aries, and the duo was viewed as being seemingly one of the top matches in the villa.

Tolú's blind date with Jake did not materialize, pushing her to explore other options, as her match Dom did not seem keen on moving ahead with her. She matched with Chris in episode 5 of Perfect Match when his then-partner Elys chose to match with someone else.

Although competitive, Chris seemed insecure about his connection with Tolú. He regretted not exploring other options. When Tolú heard about this, she chose not to overlook the situation. However, the duo later had an emotional conversation at the end of the latest episode.

3) Elys & Bryton

Elys and Bryton (Image via Instagram/@brytonconstantin and @elys_hutchinson)

Perfect Match cast member Elys is a Leo born on August 8, while Bryton is a Scorpio born on October 24.

The duo recently coupled up in episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2. Bryton returned to the house after being evicted and Elys chose to pair with him over her match Justin. This came after Elys quickly joined hands with Chris to avoid being evicted after Harry blindsided her.

4) Kaz & Christine

Kaz and Christine (Image via Instagram/@kazbishop_ and @christineobanor)

Kaz is a Libra, whereas, Christine is a Taurus. The duo coupled up in episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2 when Christine entered the show with her eyes set on the Dated And Related star. Kaz chose her and let go of his then-partner Micah.

Kaz shared a strong connection with Micah, but when Holly, Brittan, and Christine entered the house, he began exploring connections with them.

5) Izzy & Micah

Micah and Izzy (Image via Instagram/@micah.lussier and @izzyzapata_)

After Kaz broke up with Micah, who is a Pisces, in episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2, the latter chose to form an alliance with Love is Blind star Izzy, a Virgo. As she was hurt by her former partner's actions, she wished to pair up with someone she felt comfortable with.

This came after Izzy initially expressed an interest in her but had to leave the house as he did not have a match.

6) Harry & Jessica

Jessica and Harry (Image via Instagram/@harryjowsey and @jess.ves)

Harry, born on May 24, is a Gemini, while his current partner, Jessica Vestal is a Capricorn. The former was initially paired with Elys but coupled up with Jess in episode 3 after their blind date.

The duo seemingly hit a rough patch in the recently released episodes after the situation with Melinda. Worried about her daughter, Autumn, Jess contemplated if she could build a future with Harry and fans wonder what fate has in store for them.

The Perfect Match season 2 finale is scheduled to release on June 21 on Netflix.