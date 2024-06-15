Perfect Match Season 2: Why did Elys and Justin break up? Details Explored

Episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2 was tumultuous for several couples, including Elys and Justin, and Kaz and Micah. Episodes 7 to 9 were released on Friday, June 14, 2024, as a part of the second set of episodes of the second season. The last episode in the set, episode 9, was the most intense because of the shift in the dynamics of the house.

Elys had a conversation with Bryton in episode 8, which seemingly changed her mind, especially after he called Elys and Justin's relationship boring. She told Bryton that she wanted her relationship to be "fun."

In the next episode, she ended her rather stable relationship with Justin, saying they were moving faster than she wanted, and matched with Bryton.

Reasons for Elys breaking up with Justin on Perfect Match season 2

Viewers were unaware that Elys wasn't content with her relationship with Justin until she had a conversation with Bryton on episode 8 of Perfect Match season 2. In the episode, the couples were separated and taken to two different locations, where they met the eliminated contestants of the season. They had a chance to mingle with them away from the watchful eyes of their partners and get an outsider's perspective on their current relationship.

In a confessional, Bryton said that Elys was the girl he would've gone for if they had more time together. So when he had the opportunity, he was going to try convincing her to match with him.

As they sat down to chat, he told her he had always wanted to match with her but didn't do so because he didn't want to overthrow Harry. He then asked her how things were going with Justin, she said that Justin was a "really nice guy". She then said that Justin wasn't her "usual type" but said she was learning from the show to appreciate other types.

When Bryton asked what her type was, she said someone who was tall, and muscular, which made them laugh as Bryton is muscular. Elys then followed it up by telling him that she thought he was "good-looking."

In episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2, Elys sat down for a conversation with Justin. He told her that she was the most wonderful person and that he didn't see a future with anyone in the villa but her. He went on to say that after he got to know her, he understood that they shared the same ideals.

As he was talking, the camera flashed to Elys thinking about Bryton on a romantic background score. When Justin said he wanted to "solidify" something for the future and build a foundation, Elys said she didn't want to go so deep so fast.

She then called Bryton for a chat and told him that something was drawing her to him. She admitted that she had a stable relationship with Justin, but added that she wanted her relationship to be "fun". So she asked Bryton if he was willing to match with her and he said yes.

She confronted Justin about her change of plans. When they sat down, Justin already knew what was coming and asked her if she was going to match with Bryton, and she said yes. While Elys insisted on explaining, Justin, said he didn't want to hear anything.

He said that he had put all his cards on Elys, which meant he was getting out of the villa that night. He walked out to say goodbye to his friends and exited the Perfect Match villa.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 2 is set to be released on June 21, 2024, on Netflix.