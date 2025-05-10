"Phil thanked me"— The Amazing Race's Mark breaks silence on confronting Scott and Lori for playing their age

The Amazing Race season 37 saw its top four teams emerge in its latest episode which aired on May 7, 2025. While Carson and Jack, Han and Holden, Josiah and Alyssa, and Jonathan and Ana made it to the finale set to air on May 15, Brett and Mark, who were eliminated in episode 10, had to pack up their bags and return home.

Soon after the episode aired, the couple spoke to Parade magazine about their time on the show, and they commented on the pit stop drama involving Lori and Scott. The publication asked whether they were worried about it affecting their social game.

Brett stated that everyone was on the same page and that everyone saw what was going on. He commented on the other team's hesitation to perform, stating they would say they wouldn't do some things. Mark chimed in and said that he had trouble keeping his "mouth shut" and that every other team had the same thoughts.

"In fact, Phil thanked me on the mat for bringing it up," Mark added.

Mark and Brett comment on the pit stop drama with Lori and Scott while on The Amazing Race season 37

During the May 8, 2025, conversation with Parade Magazine, the eliminated team, Brett and Mark, reflected upon their time on The Amazing Race. While chiming in on the conflict involving Lori and Scott, Mark said that the host, Phil Keoghan, thanked him for bringing it up because the team was pretending they were not a "threat."

The Amazing Race season 37 contestant added that every other team also praised him for speaking up against Lori and Scott and said that there was footage of him telling them that the entire cast liked them and that they had an authentic relationship with them.

He said that although they had a friendship didn't mean they wouldn't have played against them because it was a social game.

"That's not something I'm going to be manipulated or guilted into not doing," he added.

The season 37 contestant added they were there to compete and not make friends. Brett added that everyone saw that Lori and Scott were trying to "guilt trip Jonathan and Ana." Mark also commented on the same and said that Jonathan and Ana also felt they were being guilt-tripped and it wasn't adding up for Mark.

The Amazing Race season 37 star added that it didn't feel like they were sticking their "neck out" since they only said what everyone was already discussing in private.

The Amazing Race season 37 cast members also commented on watching themselves back on TV. Mark noted that he was "pretty pleased" by how they performed because it seemed more fun than they remembered. Mark added that he was "really proud" of their journey and believed they had underestimated how strong they were while on the show.

He added that it was nice to see what they could do under pressure, especially when felt backed into a corner.

Mark, who previously appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race as a gust was asked which contrestants of the drag competition series he saw participating on the show and he said Bob the Drag Queen. He also named Monet (X Change) and said together, they would be an "absolute riot."

Mark and Brett were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 37 just ahead of the finale, which is set to air on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, on CBS.

