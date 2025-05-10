RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 pits queens in color-coded brackets and new strategy-based voting

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10, which premiered on May 9, 2025, introduces a competitive structure that divides 18 returning queens into three color-coded brackets and implements a new strategy-focused voting system. Each bracket contains six queens and spans three episodes. Contestants compete for points through maxi challenges, lip syncs, and peer-based voting.

Ad

The goal is to accumulate the highest point totals within each bracket to qualify for the semi-finals. The updated format emphasizes performance outcomes and strategic alliances, ultimately determining who advances to the final stage for a chance at the $200,000 grand prize.

Inside the bracket format and strategic voting system of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10

Ad

Trending

Color-coded brackets and episode groupings

The 18 queens are divided evenly across three color-coded brackets: Orange, Pink, and Purple. The Orange bracket features Aja, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Irene the Alien, Olivia Lux, and Phoenix competing in episodes 1 through 3.

The Pink bracket includes Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, and Tina Burner, scheduled for episodes 4 through 6.

Ad

The Purple bracket contains Acid Betty, Alyssa Hunter, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, Denali, and Ginger Minj, who will appear in episodes 7 through 9.

Each group receives three episodes to accumulate points based on performance. In every episode, two queens are selected as maxi challenge winners, each earning two points. These two winners then lip sync, and the winner of the lip sync receives an additional point.

The remaining four queens are allowed to award one MVQ (Most Valuable Queen) point to another contestant within their group, contributing to a maximum of nine points awarded in each episode and 27 points per bracket across the three-episode cycle.

Ad

Voting structure and point system

Ad

The new point-based voting system introduces a strategic element to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Unlike prior seasons that relied on eliminations, this format eliminates contestants based on cumulative point totals.

With every episode offering multiple pathways to earn points—performance, lip sync wins, and peer-awarded MVQ points—contestants must balance their competitive edge with their social approach.

MVQ points allow each non-winning queen to influence the leaderboard by voting for a fellow bracket member they believe performed the best or whom they want to see advance. This method introduces a strategy component not previously used in the “All Stars” format. Contestants are incentivized to consider alliances, personal dynamics, and future competition when casting their MVQ votes.

Ad

Ad

The top three point earners from each bracket—nine queens in total—will proceed to the semi-final stage after episode 9. These semi-finalists are then evaluated by RuPaul, who will select a group of finalists for a final lip sync competition to determine the season winner.

Release schedule and final structure

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars follows a consistent release pattern, with two new episodes premiering every Friday on Paramount+, accompanied by corresponding episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked. This schedule allows each bracket’s three episodes to be released over two weeks, providing time for challenge outcomes, voting tallies, and MVQ reveals.

Ad

After all bracket rounds are completed and the semi-finalists are named, the show transitions to a traditional elimination format. RuPaul will assess the top nine contestants to select a final group, who will then compete in a final lip sync battle for the $200,000 cash prize.

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars every Friday on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More