"Played the victim" — Cheat: Unfinished Business star Olivia opens up about Liam blaming everything on her

Cheat: Unfinished Business returned with episode 3, titled A Crumb is Not Enough, which aired on April 30, 2025, on Netflix. The episode followed the aftermath of the “second reckoning” conversation, where tensions rose between Olivia and Liam. In a confessional after the group discussion, ,

“Liam played the victim and blamed everything on me. I definitely feel like he's manipulated the whole situation, and maybe not told the whole truth,” Olivia said.

During the group session, Paul asked Liam if he wanted to leave the retreat. Liam responded, “Definitely not,” explaining that his love for Olivia was the reason he stayed. Olivia, who was visibly emotional, said she had text messages confirming that Liam had been with someone else.

Liam denied the claim, calling it “bullsh*t,” while Olivia said she no longer believed him. When asked what Liam should do to regain her trust, Olivia explained she needed him to show he was willing to fight for their relationship. Liam said he had eyes only for her, but the conversation did not bring resolution. Paul concluded the session by reminding the group that transparency was necessary moving forward.

Liam and Olivia revisit trust issues in private and group settings in Cheat: Unfinished Business

After the group meeting in episode 3 of Cheat: Unfinished Business, Liam expressed confidence that they would move forward,

“Me and Olivia are gonna move past this,” he said in a confessional.

Later, during the “ex-change” exercise where participants met others for new perspectives, Olivia met Rebecca G and shared details about her situation.

“He thought I was just going by messages. I actually spoke to the girl,” Olivia told Rebecca.

Olivia explained that what the girl revealed made it hard for her to believe Liam’s version of events. Meanwhile, Liam met with Rebecca C, Dan’s ex. Rebecca told him Olivia just wanted the truth, and Liam said he didn’t have time for her to come back after another ten years.

After her conversation, she told Olivia that Liam didn’t give her anything useful. Rebecca G later confronted Liam with Olivia’s claims, to which Liam replied, “I’m willing to own up to this sh*t.” In the final part of the episode, Olivia and Liam sat with Paul again, where Olivia said she had spoken to the girl.

Liam then admitted he was “guilty of it” and had “erased” it from his memory, confirming that he forgot being intimate with someone else in Cheat: Unfinished Business.

One-on-one talks bring insight and discomfort for other couples

Beyond Liam and Olivia, other pairs engaged in the ex-change. Conor, Lucia’s ex, met with Jazz, Craig’s ex, and explained that he wasn’t looking for closure, but instead, had phrased his earlier feelings poorly in Cheat: Unfinished Business.

Meanwhile, Rebecca G opened up to Olivia about Biggs, saying she never thought he would cheat and that she still had feelings for him.

“Biggs has been really trying to grow and show you that he cares,” Olivia told her.

Hearing this, Rebecca replied it was reassuring. Paul also met with Conor and Lucia and questioned the nature of their connection. Conor admitted that he was feeling "confused at the moment,” while Lucia said she believed she was in love until she met Conor. He referred to her as his “first love” but acknowledged meeting someone else. Paul suggested they might be better as friends.

