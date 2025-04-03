"Really odd thing" — The Bachelor star Juliana responds to a brutal fan comment about Grant and Litia’s connection

The Bachelor season 29 finalist Juliana Pasquarosa responded to a resurfaced comment about her fiancé, Grant Ellis, and Litia Garr. In an April 1, 2025, TikTok video, she danced to No Doubt’s Just a Girl and captioned it about staying in separate hotels before their relationship was public.

One user commented on the post, referring to a key moment from the show:

“Hey remember when Grant said on television ‘Should I just stop right now and pick litia?’”

Juliana replied to this comment and wrote,

“Hey so this is a really odd thing to take time of out your day to type.. hope that helps!!!! 🫡.”

The exchange comes after the season finale in March, where Grant proposed to Juliana, sending Litia home. The situation had sparked online discussion due to Grant’s earlier declaration of love for Litia during The Bachelor.

Grant’s comments on Litia resurface after The Bachelor finale

During The Bachelor season 29 finale, Grant Ellis told Litia Garr, “I do love you,” and shared that he could see her as his wife. At one point, he asked if he should just stop "right now and pick Litia.”

Grant told Litia that he appreciated the maturity she brought and respected the values she stood for. He said he understood her priorities and what mattered to her, and it was who she was on the inside that made him see a future with her.

In the same episode, however, Grant ultimately proposed to Juliana. Litia appeared surprised by the outcome and expressed her confusion during the live reunion, telling Grant that Juliana “would have a lot of questions” after watching what was said on the show.

Grant later addressed the situation in an interview with Us Weekly in March, clarifying his perspective:

“When you are the Bachelor, you do see your final two contestants as somebody that could be your wife… that’s where some confusion came into play.”

He added,

“I’m not gonna argue, I just have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she’s in a tough situation and she’s hurt.”

Juliana shares thoughts on Litia’s remarks

The Bachelor star Juliana addressed her reaction to Litia’s comments during a podcast appearance on The Viall Files, released on April 1. Reflecting on Litia mentioning her during the finale,

“I think that that was uncalled for” Juliana said.

She pointed out that while many of the other contestants were respectful post-show, the remarks made by Litia felt different.

“Then to continue to make kind of those jabs on stage, saying she is glad that this isn’t a part of her love story and that she deserves a man that’s not so confused up until the last second… that was strictly a jab at me,” she shared.

Juliana said she had no issue with Litia receiving support but felt some public comments after the breakup were personal and hurtful. She chose not to engage with or be around such negativity.

Fans can watch the previous episodes of The Bachelor season 29 currently available to stream on ABC.

