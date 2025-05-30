RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 episode 5 sneak peek reveals Mistress blindsiding Nicole, setting up major fallout

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 episode 5 stirred up drama among the queens in Bracket 2. In an exclusive sneak peek shared by Parade on May 29, 2025, tension grew as the queens competed for points in the show’s new bracket format. The season had 18 queens split into three brackets of six. The top point scorers would move on to the semi-finals. In Bracket 1, the queens shared points in a fair way, but Bracket 2 followed a different plan with more strategy and alliances.
In the sneak peek, four queens—Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Kerri Colby, and Jorgeous—had to give one MVQ point to another queen. Nicole and Kerri thought they were playing it safe by giving their points to Mistress and Jorgeous, hoping the favour would be returned. However, Mistress shook things up by giving her point to Jorgeous instead of Nicole.
Jorgeous also gave her point to Mistress, leaving Nicole and Kerri with no points and plenty of questions. Nicole confronted Mistress about the betrayal, and Mistress’s response set the stage for a major fallout in the next challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Points caused tension as Mistress blindsided Nicole in the MVQ vote in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The MVQ point distribution in episode 5 shifted the mood among the Bracket 2 queens. Nicole and Kerri had expected to play it safe by giving points to Mistress and Jorgeous, but the outcome caught them off guard.
Nicole seemed to think there was an understanding between them, while Mistress appeared to suggest it was just a game, and she was playing to win.
Mistress’s choice to give her point to Jorgeous instead of Nicole added a new layer of strategy. Jorgeous, in turn, gave her point to Mistress, strengthening their position and leaving Nicole and Kerri without points.
The point totals at the end of the sneak peek stood at Lydia B. Kollins with 3 points, Tina Burner with 2, Mistress Isabelle Brooks with 2, Jorgeous with 2, and Nicole Paige Brooks and Kerri Colby at zero.
The shift in alliances set the stage for more drama. Nicole questioned the loyalty of Mistress and Jorgeous, expressing her frustration about being left out. Mistress, however, seemed to dismiss the concerns, making it clear she was focused on playing the game in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Confrontations and a rap battle/roast challenge heightened tensions in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The sneak peek also showed a conversation the next day, where Nicole confronted Mistress about the vote and brought up a separate issue: Mistress adopting Lydia B. Kollins into the Brooks family name.
Nicole expressed her belief that family ties should not be used to gain an advantage in the game, while Mistress maintained that it was all part of the strategy.
Tina Burner also became part of the tension, as her ongoing feud with Mistress surfaced during the discussion. This set the tone for the week’s challenge: a rap battle and roast. RuPaul announced that Chappell Roan would join as the guest judge, adding excitement for the queens.
With the point system in place, the rap battle became more than just a performance—it was a critical moment for the queens to secure points and move forward.
The sneak peek left viewers wondering whether Nicole and Kerri could recover from the setback, or if alliances would continue to shape the competition. Mistress hinted that this was only the beginning of the strategy at play.
