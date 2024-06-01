RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 has been a hit since it premiered on May 17, 2024. The show's latest episode was released on Friday, May 31, 2024. It featured drag queens from past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. They included Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, and Plastique Tiara. Additionally, Roxxxy Andrews, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Shannel also returned to the Paramount Plus reality TV show for the third time.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars queens are competing for the grand prize of $200,000 by going through multiple challenges in season 9 and impressing judges. The judges on this season are RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ts Madison, and Ross Mathews, alongside guest judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4 titled, Smokin' Hot Firefighter Makeovers, was released exclusively on Paramount Plus on Friday. The episode synopsis reads:

"This week begins with fiery accusations, and when the Queens are tasked with transforming four s*xy firefighters into hot pop stars, things really start to sizzle! Country music duo the Brothers Osborne join the judges panel and feel the heat."

What happened on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4?

Episode 4 of season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars saw Gottmik feel threatened by Angeria and Jorgeous, as she had previously blocked them. She knew they might try to take revenge on her, and Gottmik was careful about her next steps.

When the queens discussed giving extra badges, Nina and Gottmik said they weren't sure of their decision yet. Meanwhile, Vanjie stated that being close to Gottmik didn't mean she would give her the badge.

Later in the episode, RuPaul asked the queens to whom they would give their extra badges. Nina revealed that she chose Roxxxy, and Gottmik took Vanjie's name. The reason Nina didn't give her badge to Shannel was that she didn't want to be a target and let everyone know that there may have been a secret alliance. Meanwhile, Gottmik thought that giving Roxxxy the badge wasn't a wise decision.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars participants were divided into four groups, Shannel and Angeria, Plastique and Jorgeous, Roxxxy and Vanjie, and Gottmik and Nina. Their task was to give makeovers to firefighters Adam, Anaré, Brad Lee, and Nathan. They also had to prepare an original performance to become a group of three.

Each RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars pair gave their best in figuring out their group aesthetic and taking inspiration from iconic pop star looks. When the firefighters arrived on stage for the runaway walk, the group names were revealed as:

The Hoezes featuring Vanjie, Roxxxy and Valerie Valentine

Meow Meow Mixxx featuring Plastique, Jorgeous, and Angelique

The Pussycat Hose featuring Angeria, Shannel, and Natasha Brad Lee

Last was The Hose Draggers featuring Nina, Gottmik, and Anita Blaze

By the end of the episode, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars judge announced that Roxxxy and Vanjie were the top two contestants for this week's competition. This was the second time the queens earned a Beautiful Benefactress Badge.

Now it was up to both Roxxxy and Vanjie to decide which contestant they would block in the upcoming week. Roxxxy was still bitter about Angeria's decision and thought it was the perfect time for a payback.

The upcoming episode might dive into the Roxxxy-Angeria beef. RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars episode 5, titled Property Queens, is set to release on June 7, 2024, on Paramount Plus.