"She clearly hasn't healed" — Carl Radke accuses Lindsay Hubbard of lying about his mother on Summer House

Summer House season 9 episode 9, Breaking Bread, aired on April 9, 2025, on Bravo. The episode saw another fight between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, whose break-up continued to impact the group's dynamic.
During one of the moments at Shabbat dinner, Carl accused Lindsay of lying to him about his mother, Sharon Radke, saying that she falsely said Sharon never contacted her. Before confronting Lindsay about the allegations,
“I mean, honestly, it’s confusing beyond belief because she clearly hasn’t healed,” he shared.
Carl also mentioned that Lindsay had lied "many times" about his mother in the media. The episode showed the aftermath of their earlier conversation regarding Carl supposedly messaging some other woman when he was still engaged to Lindsay.
Carl and Lindsay’s confrontation escalates during Shabbat dinner in Summer House
During Shabbat dinner at the house in episode 9 of Summer House, Carl and Lindsay’s issues came up again. After being asked about his past conversations with another woman, Carl showed the group a timeline of his messages to explain what happened.
Lindsay first questioned Carl’s story but later agreed that the proof showed he was being honest. She thanked him for sharing the receipts, and the group clapped when it was cleared up. After a while, the situation changed when Carl accused Lindsay of lying about his mother.
“You’ve lied many times about my mother in the media, saying she didn’t reach out to you. She f*cking texted you. You really wanna go there? She’s obsessed with me. Clearly,” Carl shared.
The accusations showed that, even after addressing the DM situation, Carl and Lindsay’s disagreements were not fully resolved.
Relationship timeline of Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship spanned years before coming to an end. They first met while filming Summer House season 1 in 2016 and later briefly dated during season 4. After years of friendship, they officially started dating in January 2022, with Carl proposing later that summer.
By August 2023, Lindsay was celebrating her bridal shower. She spoke about this in an exclusive interview with People magazine in August 2023,
“I feel so lucky and blessed to have the girlfriends that I have and to be able to celebrate the biggest moment of my life with them before that next chapter. It's just such a special treat to be able to do that,” Lindsay shared.
However, a month later, Carl and Lindsay called off their wedding. Carl told family and friends in a letter, “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” adding that Lindsay was “devastated” and he was “crushed with how all this transpired.” Lindsay later shared in a since-deleted post,
“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all—with no answers or closure on why,” she wrote.
Over time, both focused on moving forward, with Lindsay saying that her relationship with Carl was in her "past,” after announcing her pregnancy in 2024. Carl, meanwhile, opened his sober bar, Soft Bar + Café, and shared that he was focused on taking “one day at a time” after the split.
Catch the latest episodes of Summer House airing every Wedneday on Bravo.