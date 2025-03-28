“She had this great business idea” — Southern Charm star Shep reflects on when Sienna revealed her investor was a Denver Broncos professional

The first part of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion aired on Bravo on March 27, bringing Shep Rose and Sienna Evans' relationship back into the spotlight. During the episode, Shep discussed how finances played a significant role in their romance, revealing the moment when Sienna secured an investor for her business idea.

"She went to a Forbes conference, and she had this great business idea. It was like, women's health consulting online. And we were texting, FaceTiming, and she was like, 'I found funding!' Turns out the guy was a Denver Bronco," he said.

Shep joked that while the investor had a "big black credit card, an Amex," he only had a Platinum Amex but earned "good SkyMiles." The reunion episode, hosted by Andy Cohen, also covered Shep and Sienna’s breakup, their disagreements over money, and a surprising text message Sienna sent Shep before the reunion.

What happened between Southern Charm stars Shep and Sienna?

Before calling it quits in the fall of 2024, Shep and Sienna had an inconsistent relationship. Southern Charm season 10 chronicled their romance, with tensions escalating during a group trip to the Bahamas and Sienna's visit to Charleston early in the season.

Andy Cohen questioned Shep about Whitney Sudler-Smith's assertion that he wasn't "rich nor famous enough" for Sienna during the reunion. Using an example from their trip to the Bahamas, Shep acknowledged that there was some truth to the notion.

"Honestly, we were on a boat in the Bahamas with her family and friends, and she was like, 'I want you to buy me that house.' I was like, 'Uh, honey, I can't afford that house,'" Shep said.

Later, Shep recalled Sienna’s enthusiasm after attending the Forbes conference. He said they had been texting and FaceTiming when she excitedly told him, “I found funding!” Shep then revealed, “Turns out the guy was a Denver Bronco.” He did not name the player but added that he had an exclusive American Express Centurion card.

The situation took a turn when Shep later heard from a friend that the investor had been relegated to the practice squad. Madison LeCroy, another Southern Charm cast member, added, "And then they broke up," possibly joking about Sienna’s reaction to the news.

Shep previously mentioned on Southern Charm that Sienna had asked him for a $10 million house in the Bahamas, reinforcing that money was a recurring issue in their relationship.

What did she text him before the reunion?

During the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Shep if he had been in contact with Sienna since season 10 began airing. Shep’s response surprised the cast.

"Yeah. She texted me the other day."

Shep shared that Sienna was upset about the details he had revealed about their relationship.

"She said, 'You were sharing intimate details of our relationship.' And she said, 'I didn't sign up for this.' And I was like, 'Yeah, you did.'"

Molly O'Connell, another Southern Charm cast member, responded, "Girl, yes you did," while Rodrigo Reyes raised his arms in agreement. Andy Cohen then jokingly suggested bringing Sienna onto the reunion stage, momentarily making the cast hold their breath before confirming he was not serious.

Shep and Sienna’s breakup was described by Andy Cohen as "a slow car crash that we all witnessed." Reflecting on their relationship, Shep admitted,

"I didn’t check all her boxes — one of which was making a ton of money."

Their split happened in the fall of 2024, and fans saw the tension build during the Bahamas trip.

Part 2 of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion airs on Bravo on April 3 at 8 pm ET.

