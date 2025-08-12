  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "She's unpredictable" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Gino warns Natalie about Jasmine attending his family gathering

"She's unpredictable" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Gino warns Natalie about Jasmine attending his family gathering

By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 12, 2025 16:10 GMT
Jasmine and Gino on 90 Day Fianc&eacute;: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)
Jasmine and Gino on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

Gino and his new romance, Natalie, discussed an upcoming family birthday party on the August 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Gino expressed concern about Jasmine, his former partner, being invited to the event by his cousin Michelle. In a conversation with Natalie, Gino explained,

Ad
“I think she’s gonna, she could get jealous. She’s always been jealous... Well, I mean, I don’t know. She’s unpredictable.”

The conversation took place before the party, during which Gino expressed concern about Jasmine attending. The situation led to interactions between the parties involved during the event.

Gino expresses concern about Jasmine attending the family party in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Gino’s concerns about Jasmine at the party

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Before the party, Gino shared his "worry" about Jasmine attending and seeing Natalie at the gathering, asking if Natalie was okay with that. In response, Natalie questioned whether Gino truly knew Jasmine. Gino acknowledged his concerns, explaining in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional,

"I'm a little bit upset because why couldn't Michelle ask me, hey, is it okay if I invite Jasmine to the party, because you know what? I would say no. I do not want Jasmine at the party. This should be about you guys getting to know Natalie."
Ad

Gino reassured Natalie earlier by expressing his happiness that she did not "bail" on him after feeling disappointed the previous night and emphasized that he was glad she stayed to meet his family "for the first time." Natalie expressed her own thoughts about Jasmine, noting,

"I don't understand. Why is she at a birthday party when they're separated and that's not her family anymore? I'm hoping to figure out what the truth really is because I came here to see him. I came here to meet his family."
Ad

The confrontation at the party

Ad

At the birthday party for Gino’s cousin Dana, tensions quickly became apparent. Jasmine said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that she was "super angry" to learn about Natalie’s invitation. She referenced their open marriage rules, explaining that one of the main rules was that both partners had to agree on the third person involved. Jasmine added,

"He agreed on Matt, cool. I don’t even know who this bitch is! I never agreed to her. So she is just a mistress."
Ad

Jasmine’s arrival at the party involved confrontational comments directed at Natalie. She questioned whether the event was instead a "stripper party" while staring at Natalie. Natalie responded by confirming it was indeed a birthday party.

Jasmine then continued to provoke by insulting Natalie with a derogatory term referencing her time in Las Vegas. This prompted Gino to warn Jasmine to be careful with her language.

Physical altercation and aftermath

Natalie and Gino (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)
Natalie and Gino (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode escalated into a physical altercation when Natalie moved closer to Jasmine. Jasmine told Natalie not to get close and pushed her away.

Ad

Several people, including Gino, stepped in to intervene as the two women shoved each other. Despite attempts to separate them, Natalie continued to curse at Jasmine.

The hostility continued as Jasmine verbally attacked Natalie using strong insults while attempting to claw at her. Natalie shouted for Jasmine to get off her and broke away from partygoers who were holding her back. She then chased after Jasmine around the pool table. Matt, Jasmine’s current partner, told Gino and Natalie to relax, but the situation remained tense.

Ad

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC every Sunday at 8 PM ET.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Stephany Montero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications