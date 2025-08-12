"She's unpredictable" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Gino warns Natalie about Jasmine attending his family gathering

Gino and his new romance, Natalie, discussed an upcoming family birthday party on the August 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Gino expressed concern about Jasmine, his former partner, being invited to the event by his cousin Michelle. In a conversation with Natalie, Gino explained, “I think she’s gonna, she could get jealous. She’s always been jealous... Well, I mean, I don’t know. She’s unpredictable.” The conversation took place before the party, during which Gino expressed concern about Jasmine attending. The situation led to interactions between the parties involved during the event.Gino expresses concern about Jasmine attending the family party in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?Gino’s concerns about Jasmine at the party View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the party, Gino shared his &quot;worry&quot; about Jasmine attending and seeing Natalie at the gathering, asking if Natalie was okay with that. In response, Natalie questioned whether Gino truly knew Jasmine. Gino acknowledged his concerns, explaining in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, &quot;I'm a little bit upset because why couldn't Michelle ask me, hey, is it okay if I invite Jasmine to the party, because you know what? I would say no. I do not want Jasmine at the party. This should be about you guys getting to know Natalie.&quot;Gino reassured Natalie earlier by expressing his happiness that she did not &quot;bail&quot; on him after feeling disappointed the previous night and emphasized that he was glad she stayed to meet his family &quot;for the first time.&quot; Natalie expressed her own thoughts about Jasmine, noting, &quot;I don't understand. Why is she at a birthday party when they're separated and that's not her family anymore? I'm hoping to figure out what the truth really is because I came here to see him. I came here to meet his family.&quot;The confrontation at the partyCaren Sykes @misscsykes12LINKJasmine is upset that he was there with Natalie and Natalie was standing next to her husband Gino but she walked in with, was standing with and he sleeping with Matt like is she for real? #90dayhappilyeverafterAt the birthday party for Gino’s cousin Dana, tensions quickly became apparent. Jasmine said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that she was &quot;super angry&quot; to learn about Natalie’s invitation. She referenced their open marriage rules, explaining that one of the main rules was that both partners had to agree on the third person involved. Jasmine added, &quot;He agreed on Matt, cool. I don’t even know who this bitch is! I never agreed to her. So she is just a mistress.&quot;Jasmine’s arrival at the party involved confrontational comments directed at Natalie. She questioned whether the event was instead a &quot;stripper party&quot; while staring at Natalie. Natalie responded by confirming it was indeed a birthday party. Jasmine then continued to provoke by insulting Natalie with a derogatory term referencing her time in Las Vegas. This prompted Gino to warn Jasmine to be careful with her language.Physical altercation and aftermathNatalie and Gino (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode escalated into a physical altercation when Natalie moved closer to Jasmine. Jasmine told Natalie not to get close and pushed her away. Several people, including Gino, stepped in to intervene as the two women shoved each other. Despite attempts to separate them, Natalie continued to curse at Jasmine.The hostility continued as Jasmine verbally attacked Natalie using strong insults while attempting to claw at her. Natalie shouted for Jasmine to get off her and broke away from partygoers who were holding her back. She then chased after Jasmine around the pool table. Matt, Jasmine’s current partner, told Gino and Natalie to relax, but the situation remained tense.Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC every Sunday at 8 PM ET.