"So disgusting" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Adnan reacts to Tigerlily's placenta encapsulation decision

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 released episode 6, titled Frankly, My Dear, I Don't Give A D*mn, on August 11, 2025. In one segment of the episode, Adnan and Tigerlily were shown visiting a placenta encapsulation specialist to learn about the medical procedure. It was Tigerlily's wish to have her placenta encapsulated after giving birth to her son, Zeyn, but Adnan was skeptical.While he wanted Tigerlily to be happy, Adnan struggled to accept the fact that she would be consuming the dried, powdered version of her placenta in capsules.&quot;So disgusting. Gross. I can't handle it. I can't take it. They never see the human like that. In a bag. In a refrigerator,&quot; he said in a confessional.During the consultation, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star was shown a sample of placentas. He immediately covered his nose and mouth and looked away, trying to persuade Tigerlily to reconsider her decision. However, Tigerlily was adamant about encapsulating her placenta, convinced there were multiple benefits to consuming those capsules.&quot;I might throw up&quot; - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Adnan feels repulsed after seeing the placenta samples View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdnan was overjoyed about his wife's pregnancy and eager to meet his son. With only a month left before the delivery, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast member's excitement was unmatched. However, Tigerlily's decision to encapsulate her placenta after giving birth bothered him.While speaking to the cameras, the TLC star expressed his disapproval of making a &quot;smoothie of the placenta,&quot; stating that it was &quot;disgusting&quot; and &quot;horrible.&quot;During their consultation, Tigerlily informed the specialists that her husband was skeptical about the process since it was not &quot;normal&quot; in his country, Jordan. As a result, she wanted them to educate him on the benefits of encapsulation, so his mind could be at ease.&quot;I'm not very good at explaining, like, the benefits of the placenta encapsulation, and like, I did it before with the other two. I really liked it and I'm insistent on doing it again, but he just needs like some convincing,&quot; she said.Adnan and Tigerlily (Image via Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah)However, Adnan remained apprehensive, telling Tigerlily that his family would think Americans were &quot;crazy&quot; if they heard they consumed encapsulated placentas. While he wondered why the procedure was important, Tigerlily explained that it came with several nutritional benefits.Shortly after, placenta specialist Cierra showed the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple a placenta sample, so they could get a better understanding of how it worked. Adnan immediately covered his nose and mouth and walked away.&quot;I might throw up. I don't know what I'm feeling. When you see lizard or something you make a f**king scene in the house. And you see this, 'Yeah, yeah, it's okay. Yeah. Yeah,'&quot; Adnan said to Tigerlily.He compared the sample to &quot;chicken liver&quot; and stated that he was not comfortable with it. The specialists then explained that the placenta would be cleaned, dehydrated, ground into powder, and put into capsules for consumption.When they asked the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple for their final decision, both Tigerlily and Adnan agreed to the process. After he was told that the procedure would cost $325, he refused to listen to further details about it.Although he agreed to the process to keep his wife happy, he still remained unsure about it.90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.