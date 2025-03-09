"Some misinformation being spread" — Love is Blind star Lauren opens up about Dave trusting his friends over her

Lauren O’Brien, a contestant on Love is Blind season 8, recently appeared on the Reality Steve podcast on March 6, 2025, where she reflected on her experience on the show and her relationship with Dave. During the conversation, she addressed the challenges she faced, particularly the influence of Dave’s friends and family on their engagement.

She discussed how their connection formed in the pods, their trip to Honduras, and their time together in Minneapolis. However, what stood out most was Dave’s reluctance to trust her version of events regarding her past, as his sister and friends insisted otherwise.

Speaking about this issue, Lauren described how Dave chose to believe his friends over her.

“There’s some misinformation being spread. There's some wires being crossed here and I just want an opportunity to clear it up—like let's compare stories, let's be in the same room together,” she shared.

Lauren explained that she had been honest about her past dating experiences, but Dave’s friends insisted that she had a boyfriend before joining the show.

Love is Blind star Lauren on her connection with Dave

Lauren shared how her relationship with Dave developed in the Love is Blind pods and how their engagement took place. As they continued talking, she found herself drawn to him.

“It kind of felt like Dave and I were progressing and were going a lot deeper than the other connections,” she said.

She eventually chose to focus on their relationship, ending other connections in the pods. After getting engaged, they traveled to Honduras, where they began learning more about each other outside the controlled pod environment.

While there, Dave brought up a rumor he had heard from his friends before joining the show.

Lauren explained that she had casually dated someone but had been upfront about it. Dave, however, seemed unable to separate what she told him from what he was hearing from others.

“He really did tell me his version of things, and it is how he sees it himself,” she said.

Although they had conversations about moving forward, Lauren sensed that Dave’s doubts continued to grow in Love is Blind.

She felt frustrated that he placed more weight on what his friends believed rather than having direct discussions with her.

Lauren reflects on her breakup with Dave and what led to it

As their time together continued in Minneapolis, Lauren found herself increasingly isolated from Dave’s family and friends. She expressed her willingness to engage with them and address their concerns, even writing a letter to Dave’s sister to explain her side.

However, Dave never delivered it.

“He came back, and the next day, I had a gut feeling. I was like, I bet he didn’t give it to her,” she recalled.

Lauren also noticed that Dave only seemed to discuss their issues when the cameras were rolling in Love is Blind. Outside of filming, their conversations were different, making it difficult to know where he truly stood.

When they eventually had their final conversation at a movie theater, she realized their engagement was coming to an end.

“I knew when we walked into this movie theater that was going to be the end of things,” she admitted.

She later learned that Dave had already decided he would not marry her but had not been upfront about it. While reflecting on the experience, she acknowledged that although it was painful, it gave her clarity.

“It wasn’t the ending I wanted at the time, but it was definitely the ending that I needed,” she said.

Despite everything, Lauren expressed gratitude for the lessons learned and the personal growth that followed.

Love is Blind season 8 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

