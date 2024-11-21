Southern Hospitality season 3 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Southern Hospitality season 3 trailer is here, and it promises drama, romance, and surprises. The popular Bravo series, which offers a peek into the lives of Leva Bonaparte and her dynamic staff at Charleston’s Republic Bar and Lounge, is gearing up for an exciting new chapter.

This season's highlight? A shocking Vegas wedding involving Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese sparked jaw-dropping reactions from their castmates. Alongside this surprise, the trailer teases steamy connections, intense confrontations, and plenty of action.

The new season premieres on Bravo on Thursday, January 2, at 9 pm ET, with episodes available on Peacock the next day. Seasons 1 and 2 are already streaming on Peacock.

Southern Hospitality: Trailer breakdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

1. A shocking Vegas wedding

The Southern Hospitality season 3 trailer opens with a moment straight out of a romantic comedy. Joe Bradley wakes up in a Las Vegas hotel bed and groggily asks, "What happened last night?" The scene rewinds to reveal a surprise wedding at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, where Joe and Maddi Reese exchange vows.

Complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating, the ceremony leaves their castmates stunned. Maddi, rocking a bold pink bob, and Joe, visibly thrilled, are declared "partners for life." The cast reacts with disbelief, with Bradley Carter asking, “Is this real?” and Grace Lilly hiding behind her bouquet.

This unexpected twist marks a significant turning point for Maddi and Joe. At the end of season 2, Maddi ended things with Trevor Stokes following allegations of infidelity.

Meanwhile, Joe parted ways with Danielle Olivera. The trailer hints at their evolving dynamic, with Joe proudly declaring, “That’s my girlfriend!” after spotting a billboard of Maddi in Las Vegas.

2. New faces and fresh drama

Southern Hospitality Season 3 welcomes four new cast members: Molly Moore, Lake Rucker, Michols Peña, and Austin Stephan. While they bring a new plot line to the show, they also stir the pot.

Molly, in particular, clashes with Emmy Sharrett, leading to fiery confrontations. Emmy accuses Molly of being an “insecure b****,” while Molly retorts that she’s tired of "The Emmy Show." Adding to the tension, Leva Bonaparte steps in to warn Emmy about her behavior, calling her "out of pocket."

Another newcomer, Michols, catches everyone’s attention, with TJ Dinch exclaiming, “Holy s***, this guy is hot.” Meanwhile, Lake Rucker is in a steamy embrace with Bradley Carter, adding another layer of intrigue.

3. Relationships tested

Romantic relationships take center stage this season in Southern Hospitality, with several couples facing turbulence. The trailer highlights the tension between Emmy and her boyfriend, Will Kulp, as rumors of infidelity from his law school days resurface.

Austin Stephan confronts the group, claiming it’s "common knowledge" that Will "slept with multiple people" in law school. TJ Dinch adds fuel to the fire, warning Emmy, “He’s going to f*** you over.” Emmy’s emotional reaction, complete with streaming mascara, suggests this storyline will be a focal point of the season.

On a brighter note, Joe and Will appear to reconcile their differences, enjoying a game of pickleball together alongside their partners.

Glimpses of fun and chaos

Beyond the drama, the Southern Hospitality trailer teases plenty of lighthearted moments. Fans can look forward to the crew partying at Republic Bar, lounging by the pool, and even racing cars. Maddi also takes the spotlight with her DJ set in Las Vegas, earning cheers from her friends.

However, chaos is never far behind. The sneak peek includes heated arguments, physical altercations, and plenty of tears. As TJ Dinch warns, "Strap in for a bumpy ride!"

Catch the Southern Hospitality season 3 premiere on Bravo on January 2, and tune in to Peacock for next-day streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback