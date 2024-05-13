Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

Episode 8 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2, which premiered on Sunday, May 12 on Bravo, delved deeper into the topics introduced in episode 7. The opening of the episode saw Bria and Simon get into a fight because she thought he was being selfish and disrespectful. On the verge of breaking up, they reconciled the next day to address their last fight and clarify their feelings.

Meanwhile, Natalie, Bria, Noelle, and Shanice gathered to talk about Nick's relationship with Tasia. Subsequently, Natalie talked to Tasia about his past relationships. Nick, feeling uneasy about the conversation, decided to confront the ladies about the talks about his relationship that were doing the rounds of the house.

What went down on episode 8 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2?

Bria's fight with Simon

During the night's party on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Bria pulled Simon aside and told him that she was breaking up with him. She asked him to pack his stuff and leave. Simon, in disbelief, asked her if she was actually breaking up with him because he was wearing a flamingo.

She said he was being selfish and disrespectful because he would get drunk and say "f*ck you" to her. In a confessional, Bria said that because she was really strong, he thought he could say anything without hurting her. But she wanted him to be more sensitive to her feelings.

The ladies talked about Nick's relationship

The next morning on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Bria, Natalie, Noelle, and Shanice brought up Nick's topic while hanging out. Bria pointed out that he'd been "touchy-feely" with other ladies in the house despite being in a relationship with Tasia. Recalling the events from the previous night, Natalie mentioned how Tasia had gone to bed early and was waiting for him, but he kept partying and talking to other girls.

Noelle said that it wouldn't have been shameful if he were single, but the fact that he was in a relationship bothered her. Consequently, Natalie decided to talk to Tasia.

Bria and Simon come to a resolution

Bria and Simon sat down to talk about their fight from the previous night, which stemmed from Simon showing up in a flamingo shirt to the black tie event. Simon said that he was sad that she wanted to end things so quickly.

She then said that he was blind to racism. She recalled an incident during a trip to Germany when his cousins said racist things to her in German, but Simon didn't defend her.

However, Bria came around and said she wanted to give Simon a second chance because he would always give her one. They ended their conversation with a hug, and Simon even told her that he loved her.

Natalie talked to Tasia

As per her talks with Bria, Noelle, and Shanice before on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Natalie geared up to divulge information about Nick's "touchy" behavior to his girlfriend Tasia. During a day out, Natalie walked up to Tasia, who was seated next to Nick, and tried pulling her aside for a private conversation.

When Tasia demanded to know what it was about before going to the side with her, Natalie said that she wanted to warn her before "anything comes to her attention."

Tasia refused to talk to her and then walked away with Nick because she wasn't feeling good about what Natalie was insinuating.

Nick confronted the ladies about their discussions

When Nick straight up asked the ladies on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard if he was "touchy" with them, they all denied it. Instead, they said that he was flirty and had "wandering eyes."

In his defense, Nick couldn't say much except to ask for receipts.

New episodes of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 premiere on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET.