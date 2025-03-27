Temptation Island star Brion Whitley opens up about shocking backlash and death threats over on-screen intimacy

Temptation Island, the Netflix reality series known for testing relationships, has stirred conversation online, this time involving contestant Brion Whitley. In an exclusive interview with TMZ on March 26, 2025, Brion opened up about the fallout he faced after an intimate moment on the show with tempters Alex and Courtney.

Whitley admitted he regrets what happened, calling it a mistake and reflecting on how it affected not only him, but also his girlfriend Shanté Glover.

“I hate the way I had to learn, but I do like the fact that I did learn,” he said.

The couple has reportedly received death threats and online hate since the episode aired.

“We can't really post anything without getting a bunch of hate and the craziest death threats and all. It's insane,” Brion shared.

Despite everything, Brion says their relationship has become stronger, and he’s focused on building trust with Shanté. The two are currently living together and trying to move forward with transparency.

Temptation Island star Brion says he regrets what happened in the show

Since the Temptation Island episode aired, Brion Whitley has been receiving a lot of criticism. The scene in question, involving him in the shower with Alex and Courtney, has led to widespread backlash, prompting Brion to reflect publicly.

He told TMZ that although he cannot undo the past, he is trying to grow from it.

“I regret the situation 100%. I definitely regret, I hate my reaction afterwards. I truly love Shante," he said in the interview.

Brion emphasized that his top concern is Shanté and her well-being. She is currently training as a Pilates instructor in Georgia, and Brion says he wants to protect her and her family from public harassment.

He further said that their relationship has grown since leaving the island.

"I love just hanging out with her, being with her. We just grown really really close," he shared.

Brion acknowledged that editing on the show may have shaped public opinion, but he’s not denying accountability. He said he gave them the content and he was trying to "own that.”

While he’s aware of how viewers perceived him, he believes the experience has changed him.

What happened between Brion, Alex, and Courtney on the show?

The turning point in Brion Whitley’s Temptation Island journey happened in episode 5 when he became physically involved with singles Alex and Courtney.

Earlier in the season, Brion had shared, that he has had "threesomes," and he has "done it all,” which led to ongoing discussions among the cast.

All three of them spoke to Tudum after the Temptation Island episodes aired in an exclusive interview published on March 19, 2025.

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh, Brion wants a threesome, who’re the girls going to be?’” Alex recalled.

Eventually, Brion, Alex, and Courtney were seen together in the villa’s bathroom. The scene drew attention for its intimate nature and later caused tension with Brion’s girlfriend, Shanté, when it was shown during a bonfire ceremony.

While Brion initially expressed "no regret," he later admitted that he felt bad about how it affected his relationship.

After the event, Brion did not continue building connections with either Alex or Courtney. He voted them out during the next elimination, and both left the show without conflict.

Courtney shared that she had hoped to keep the event private, while Alex said they moved on with their day without further discussion.

“I had to vote them out of the house after the threesome,” Brion shared.

Brion has since explained that he did not want any emotional involvement and described the decision as a moment he would not repeat. He said he now avoids situations that might lead to similar outcomes.

Temptation Island season 9 is currently streaming on Netflix.

