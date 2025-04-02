"That was a chess move" — Garcelle and Sutton clash with Kyle in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 1 aired on April 1, 2025. Andy Cohen hosted the episode and discussed important events from the season, such as how Dorit Kemsley and PK's marriage ended and how Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards had disagreements.

One of the highlights of this reunion was Garcelle's criticism of Kyle's plan to keep her friend Morgan Wade away from season 14. This led to a disagreement involving Sutton as well. Then, Garcelle asked Sutton to repeat what she had said after Kyle spoke to them off-camera. Sutton responded that she thought that Kyle wanted "to protect Morgan.”

“That’s not what you said. You said, ‘That was a chess move,’” Garcelle disagreed and replied.

Kyle called them "mean girls." Dorit said that the way she and PK communicated had changed, and she didn't see a way to make things right. According to People magazine, PK sent a written statement to mention that he was worried about how public their issues were and denied claims that he was "bad" at parenting. However, he declined to attend the reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle and Sutton confront Kyle over Morgan Wade's absence from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14

At the reunion, Garcelle Beauvais confronted Kyle Richards about why her friend Morgan Wade, who appeared in season 13, was not discussed in season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“We’re just supposed to pretend that’s not happening? Is that reality?” Garcelle asked.

Kyle replied that Morgan had not signed up to be part of the show this season. Garcelle pushed back, questioning the decision not to address her presence publicly. Sutton was drawn into the conversation after Garcelle mentioned that she had referred to Kyle’s approach as “a chess move.” Kyle denied the accusation and said:

“The two of you together are mean girls."

Sutton explained that she had tried to respect Kyle’s request not to bring up Morgan. Host Andy asked Garcelle if she thought Sutton was trying to get Kyle’s approval. Garcelle replied that she thought Sutton’s relationship with Kyle was "really important to her.”

Kyle also brought up a past moment from the group’s trip to Saint Lucia, where Sutton didn’t receive support from Garcelle or Jennifer Tilly when Erika criticized her. Garcelle reminded Kyle that she often backs up Sutton because they are friends.

Dorit opens up about her marriage while facing questions from Kyle and Garcelle

Dorit Kemsley spoke about her separation from PK, explaining that the two haven’t told their children because they haven’t asked yet and seem fine when they see their parents getting along. Dorit described PK as “a full-blown alcoholic” in a montage during the reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When asked about his sobriety, she said they don’t talk about it and that PK had told her that it was something he was "choosing not to discuss" with her.

“The way you’re making me feel in this moment, I don’t think I can have a relationship with you. Even a friendship,” Dorit replied to PK.

Kyle said she never saw that side of PK and felt uncomfortable that PK wasn’t present to defend himself. Sutton added that it seemed like Dorit was “throwing" her husband "under the bus.”

Later, Dorit and Garcelle revisited past comments Garcelle made about the home invasion at Dorit’s house.

“This was my feeling. I am sorry if it hurts you,” Garcelle said.

Dorit claimed Garcelle had hinted PK was involved, but Garcelle responded, “No, I did not!” She maintained that she never named either Dorit or PK directly.

Watch the first part of reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently streaming on Bravo.

