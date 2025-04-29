“That’s my real kitchen”- The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith discusses her own show Cotswold Kitchen

The Great American Baking Show released its season 3 on April 11 on the Roku Channel. It was a successful adaptation of The Great British Baking Show and featured the same judges as its British counterpart, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

While Prue Leith is in talks because of her remarkable judging in the show, she was called to an interview with Loose Women, published on April 14. Here she talked about her newest ITV series, Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen, which made it to the screens on February 24.

One of the members on the interview panel asked Prue if it was her own kitchen, as they appreciated the labels on her jars. She said:

"That's my real kitchen. I like everything out."

The Great American Baking Show judge talked about her experience shooting the show, and how she liked her kitchen to be. She also shared how she felt about her husband, John Playfair's, appearance on the show.

The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith discusses her show, Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen

In the said interview, Prue said that the best thing about doing the show was the fact that she didn't have to get up at four in the morning to get to a studio.

She said that during the filming of the show, she woke up with her makeup lady knocking on the door. She added that she just walked out downstairs, and it all took place in her kitchen.

Talking about the guests she invited to the show, The Great American Baking Show judge said that a lot of the shows had guests, and the broadcasters were okay to invite them if they were famous, but she invited guests only if they were interesting.

"We pick the interesting ones. So some lovely people."

She also confirmed that these guests were cooking with her. She shared that the guests could choose something to cook, or she would cook for them. One of the panel members asked Prue if it was her real kitchen and jokingly asked if she had to do a bit of tidying.

She said she liked everything on display, including the flours and the salts, and the sugars. She also liked all the tools hanging on the wall, so she didn't have to scramble to find them in a drawer.

She shared that she followed the same habit when it came to her wardrobe, as she spread her necklaces and her earrings out so she could see them.

Another panelist asked The Great American Baking Show judge what she thought about her husband stealing her thunder on the show.

"I'm seriously pissed off," she said.

She then got honest and revealed that the fact was that he was such a charmer that she decided to take him on the show herself. She stated that she also let him in because it was his house, and with the crew taking over the house for two weeks, it was only fair of her to include him as well.

"I thought if he's involved, he won't mind all the cables and the clutter, and well, that was a mistake," she said.

Reflecting on a recent incident, Prue revealed that the checkout lady at the supermarket recognized her husband as the guy who featured on Cotswold Kitchen. She said she loved him and complimented his humor. She joked that, meanwhile, she was by his side, just filling the trolley.

For more updates on Prue Leith's life, fans of The Great American Baking Show can follow her on her official Instagram page, @prueleith.

