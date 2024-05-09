The Amazing Race: Who went home tonight?

The Amazing Race season 36 aired a new episode on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the remaining teams race against each other to make it through another leg of the race.

As per the synopsis:

"Racers travel to the Dominican Republic; the final five teams must complete two roadblocks."

In week 9 of the reality competition, the five remaining teams made their way to the Dominican Republic to compete in the next leg of the race. By the end of the segment, Ricky and Cesar were once again the first team to finish and win a five-night trip for two to Seoul, Korea. Meanwhile, Yvonne and Melissa finished last and were eliminated from the show in fifth place.

What happened in The Amazing Race tonight?

In The Amazing Race season 36 episode 9, titled My Precious Cacao, the top five teams raced through the Dominican Republic in an attempt to be the first team to finish the leg of the race.

The first two teams who landed there were Ricky and Cesar and Juan and Shane. The clue led the teams to the judge to find the next clue, which was a roadblock. As part of their first roadblock, 'Who Can See the Writing on the Wall?,' one contestant had to make their way down a canyon where they had to find 10 symbols. They had to then match the symbols with matching rocks.

As the remaining teams reached the roadblock, The Amazing Race season 36's Cesar completed the task on his third attempt, putting him and Ricky in the lead once again. Juan and Shane finished second, while Rod and Leticia were third. Amber and Vinny finished fourth, followed by Melissa, who seemed to be struggling quite a bit.

At the next location, Ricky and Cesar received the next The Amazing Race season 36 clue, which indicated that they had to cut down cacao pods, remove seeds, and spread them on a tarp. They then had to cover the tarp to earn their next clue.

The teams were all in sync except Amber and Vinny, who struggled to get along. Ricky and Cesar finished first again and traveled to Estadio Bartolo Colon, while Rod and Leticia finished soon after.

The Amazing Race season 36 teams had to compete in another roadblock at the stadium. As part of 'Who Wants to Play Ball? ', one of the team members had to complete a training session consisting of three drills. They had to field a ground ball and make a perfect throw, catch a high-fly ball, and hit a "bottle cap" with a broomstick.

Ricky took part in the challenge and completed the task quickly. He and Cesar made their way to the next clue. Rod and Leticia arrived next and struggled with the roadblock. Juan and Shane arrived next, and while both teams struggled, Rod and Leticia finished second, and Juan and Shane finished soon after.

While three teams crossed the second roadblock, Melissa and Yvonne struggled with the first one. By the time they arrived at the baseball stadium, the rest of the teams had already finished the task. However, they quickly finished the task.

Ricky and Cesar reached the next clue first which told them to make their way to Anfiteatro de Puerto Plata. By finishing first, they won a five-night trip to Seoul, Korea, for two people. This marked their sixth consecutive win in the game.

The final placement was:

Ricky and Cesar - 1st place

Rod and Leticia - 2nd place

Juan and Shane - 3rd place

Amber and Vinny - 4th place

Yvonne and Melissa - 5th place (eliminated)

The Amazing Race season 36 will return next week with another episode on Wednesday on CBS.