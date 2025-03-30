The Bachelor star Grant Ellis admits Juliana’s family is her “lifeline” as he moves to her hometown

The Bachelor season 29 concluded with Grant Ellis proposing to Juliana Pasquarosa, and now the couple is preparing for life together beyond the cameras. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on March 29, 2025, they opened up about their future plans, including Grant’s decision to relocate to Juliana’s hometown of Boston.

Grant reflected on the move and what it meant to him, saying:

“With Jules, her family is her lifeline. That’s what makes her her. So to be like, ‘Oh, let’s go here, go here.’ No, we are gonna [go] where it makes her happy and I’m going to adjust because I just want to see her happy,” he said.

Juliana shared that staying close to her family had always been important to her, and Grant had understood this from the beginning. She explained that although they would still be visiting his family in Houston and New Jersey, it made more sense for them to build their life where she felt most at home.

The couple also mentioned they are not rushing into marriage. Instead, they plan to spend more time living together before setting a wedding date.

Juliana and Grant talk about moving to Boston and life after The Bachelor finale

In the interview, The Bachelor star Juliana Pasquarosa explained that it didn’t take much convincing for Grant Ellis to consider moving to Boston.

“He knew that I am very close with my family and that it would be hard for me to move away from them,” she said.

Juliana added that even though she wants to stay near her family, they still plan to travel. She shared that the move "felt pretty easy and pretty straightforward.”

Grant said he understood Juliana’s priorities and made his decision accordingly. The couple shared that they’re planning a long engagement. Juliana mentioned they want to live everyday life before jumping into wedding plans.

“We have to do some normal things where it feels exciting to plan that,” she said. “I don’t wanna just try and keep it going — I really want to plateau a bit and just live normally for a minute,” she explained.

Music, ‘happy couple’ weekends, and decision to end things with Litia

During The Bachelor show, Grant and Juliana connected over music. Their shared interest carried through into their private “happy couple” weekends arranged by the show. Grant said that they have a piano there.

“People should be expressive however you want. Some people paint, some people drive cars — you just gotta do what you want to do,” he shared.

Juliana added:

“Music is a big thing in my life and it’s a big thing in your life. We played [his song] ‘Party Girls’ a couple times, but then we just went back to our regular everyday music.”

The Bachelor star Grant also reflected on his decision to end things with runner-up Litia Garr. He shared that while he knew what his heart wanted, he had also built a connection with someone else, which made the decision more difficult.

He said that things began to shift for him after the hometown visits. He started to feel some distance and began thinking more seriously about which family he would fit in with, the kind of environment he preferred, and the type of relationship he wanted for the future. Letting Litia go was not easy, according to Grant.

“It’s just working up the courage and strength to have to make a decision after you’ve built such a strong relationship with somebody,” he added.

The Bachelor season 29 episodes are currently streaming on ABC.

